Gov. Kevin Stitt hires special counsel for Native American affairs

Oklahoma City attorney Ryan Leonard has been picked to serve as Gov. Kevin Stitt's special counsel for Native American affairs.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday announced the hiring of attorney Ryan Leonard to serve as special counsel for Native American affairs.

Leonard will assist Stitt and his administration on issues arising from the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma. The court ruled the Creek Nation reservation still exists within the State of Oklahoma.

The jurisdictional and other legal issues raised by the McGirt decision are unprecedented, and will require close cooperation with the congressional delegation, other state officials and tribal leaders to resolve, according to Stitt’s office.

“The recent McGirt decision creates uncertainty and raises previously uncontemplated jurisdictional issues for the State of Oklahoma," the governor said in a press release. "Ryan Leonard is an experienced legal advocate and will be an important part of our team as we work collaboratively with our federal, tribal and state partners to provide an environment of fairness, clarity and unity for all Oklahomans.”

Leonard is an attorney in private practice in Oklahoma City with the law firm of Edinger, Leonard & Blakely PLLC. He previously served as a prosecutor in Canadian County and served for four years as a legislative assistant to former U.S. Sen. Don Nickles in Washington, D.C., as his chief aide on Native American affairs.

“I am excited to assist Governor Stitt in this important role,” Leonard said in the release. “I look forward to working with all interested parties, including Oklahoma’s tribal partners, as we work toward a positive future for all Oklahomans.”

Leonard is married the daughter of former Gov. Frank Keating. He is the brother-in-law to Stitt’s Public Safety Secretary Chip Keating.

In 2010, Leonard made an unsuccessful bid for Oklahoma attorney general, failing to secure the Republican nomination.​

