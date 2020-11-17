Gov. Kevin Stitt hires chief financial officer for state

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday announced the hiring of Amanda Rodriguez as the state's chief financial officer.

Rodriguez will oversee development of the governor's executive budget and work with his Cabinet to improve financial reporting and accountability.

"The chief financial officer will be critical in helping us ensure we are increasing efficiency and continuing to deliver transparent results and remain good stewards of Oklahomans' tax dollars," Stitt said in a release. "Amanda Rodriguez has over 15 years of financial experience with consistent success in mobilizing talent, increasing efficiency and productivity, delivering results and creating positive change. I am excited to welcome her to the team as we continue to innovate and lead Oklahoma to become a Top Ten State."

Rodriguez has worked as a financial professional at Chesapeake Energy for over 13 years. Since 2019, she has served as the company's internal audit manager. She joined Chesapeake in 2007 as an accountant and has held various management roles since 2013.

Prior to Chesapeake, she was the owner and operator of House in Hand Properties LLC and lead accountant for Petroleum Accounting Consultants PLLC.