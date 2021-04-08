Gov. Kevin Stitt calls latest Biden gun control measures 'total overreach'

Stitt, however, maintained he was concerned that partisan politics, not safety influenced the decision to explore some gun control initiatives.

"As long as I'm governor, we will fight back against that federal overreach," he said. "It's just disappointing what's happening in D.C. — the partisanship that the president is displaying."

Stitt, who touted signing the so-called 'constitutional carry' legislation into law in 2019 that allowed residents to carry firearms in Oklahoma without a permit or training, suggested that the federal government was attempting to "take rights away from citizens."

"I think they try to go after the manufacturer of bullets of clips," said Stitt in reference to regulations placed on homemade firearms. "They just are trying to go any way they can to limit our rights as Americans.

"And, you know, our way of life in Oklahoma is something that I'm going to protect and so there's a lot of schemes going. Their ultimate goal is try to influence power and try to take rights away from citizens, and in Oklahoma, we believe in freedoms and personal responsibility."

Constitutional carry gun bill passes Oklahoma House of Representatives