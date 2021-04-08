Gov. Kevin Stitt calls latest Biden gun control measures 'total overreach'

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday fired back at President Joe Biden's executive actions aimed at addressing gun violence across the nation.
Appearing on Fox Business' "Cavuto: Coast to Coast with Neil Cavuto," Stitt promised to defend Oklahomans right to bear arms under the Second Amendment, and called the president's gun control measures "total overreach."
"You know what, we're going to defend Oklahoma. We're going to defend our right to bear arms in the state of Oklahoma," Stitt said. "We think it's a total overreach by the federal government."
Great to join @TeamCavuto on @FoxBusiness this morning!We covered protecting 2nd Amendment rights from federal overreach, Oklahoma's $1.6 billion surplus, and the importance of an "all of the above" energy approach.Watch here: pic.twitter.com/jUTymgBF6N— Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) April 8, 2021
Biden announced a half-dozen executive actions that included tightening regulations for buyers of “ghost guns” — homemade firearms that usually are assembled from parts and often lack serial numbers used to trace them. He also proposed rule, expected within 60 days, will tighten regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces.
Stitt, however, maintained he was concerned that partisan politics, not safety influenced the decision to explore some gun control initiatives.
"As long as I'm governor, we will fight back against that federal overreach," he said. "It's just disappointing what's happening in D.C. — the partisanship that the president is displaying."
Stitt, who touted signing the so-called 'constitutional carry' legislation into law in 2019 that allowed residents to carry firearms in Oklahoma without a permit or training, suggested that the federal government was attempting to "take rights away from citizens."
"I think they try to go after the manufacturer of bullets of clips," said Stitt in reference to regulations placed on homemade firearms. "They just are trying to go any way they can to limit our rights as Americans.
"And, you know, our way of life in Oklahoma is something that I'm going to protect and so there's a lot of schemes going. Their ultimate goal is try to influence power and try to take rights away from citizens, and in Oklahoma, we believe in freedoms and personal responsibility."