Gov. Kevin Stitt bags a black bear hunting in southeast Oklahoma

  • Updated
Gov. Kevin Stitt killed a black bear on the opening day of archery bear season Thursday in McCurtain County. Also pictured is Stitt's guide, Tom Cartwright of Holdenville. Archery bear season runs through Oct. 18 in southeast Oklahoma. Photo via Facebook/J.D. Strong

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt killed a black bear Thursday while bowhunting in McCurtain County on the opening day of bear season.

A photo of Stitt, the bear, and his hunting guide, Tom Cartwright of Holdenville, was posted Saturday on the Facebook page of J.D. Strong, director of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

Oklahoma's archery bear season in southeast Oklahoma runs through Oct. 18. Bear hunting is legal in southeast Oklahoma east of State Highway 69 and south of Interstate 40, which covers all or portions of 12 counties.

The large majority of bears in Oklahoma are killed on private land by hunters with crossbows during the first week of the archery season.

Read the full story here at The Oklahoman.com.

