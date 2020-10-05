Gov. Kevin Stitt bags a black bear hunting in southeast Oklahoma

Gov. Kevin Stitt killed a black bear on the opening day of archery bear season Thursday in McCurtain County. Also pictured is Stitt's guide, Tom Cartwright of Holdenville. Archery bear season runs through Oct. 18 in southeast Oklahoma. Photo via Facebook/J.D. Strong
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt killed a black bear Thursday while bowhunting in McCurtain County on the opening day of bear season.
A photo of Stitt, the bear, and his hunting guide, Tom Cartwright of Holdenville, was posted Saturday on the Facebook page of J.D. Strong, director of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
Oklahoma's archery bear season in southeast Oklahoma runs through Oct. 18. Bear hunting is legal in southeast Oklahoma east of State Highway 69 and south of Interstate 40, which covers all or portions of 12 counties.
The large majority of bears in Oklahoma are killed on private land by hunters with crossbows during the first week of the archery season.
Featured video: Early voting will be at ONEOK Field, says Tulsa County Election Board secretary Featured gallery: Tulsa World Magazine's Women to Watch: Meet 13 women who go above and beyond for community
Melissa Bogle
Nearly every homeowner knows that any home-repair project — from plumbing to carpentry — can be a success with the right tools.
Melissa Bogle, the vice president of corporate communications and marketing for Gateway First Bank, has built a career that has spanned three unique fields, all with one toolbox that contained a variety of communication skills.
Read the entire story:
MATT BARNARD, Tulsa World Magazine
Kayse Shrum
Few people would dispute that health care and education are among the disciplines most profoundly affected by the pandemic.
And Dr. Kayse Shrum — president of the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences and a former member of the state COVID-19 task force — has stood at that intersection.
Read the entire story:
Ian Maule
Shella Bowlin
The “30,000-foot view” cliché might be one of the most overused of the past few years, but it seems appropriate when discussing a long-term strategic growth planner who started out as an airline industry engineer.
Shella Bowlin, senior director of strategy and analytics for Cherokee Nation Businesses, is helping the tribe’s business arm plan for success at a time when one of its two main business units — gaming — has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read the entire story:
STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World Magazine
Casey Sparks
As the general manager of the BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center, Casey Sparks wears a lot of hats, managing everything that goes on in both facilities, from operations and events to booking, ticketing and finance.
With that kind of purview, challenges are bound to arise.
Read the entire story:
Courtesy of BOK Center
Rose Washington
As a child, Rose Washington thought she might want to grow up to become a nun.
After spending a week at an abbey as a teenager, though, she figured out that the lifestyle wasn’t right for her.
Still, she liked the spirit of service the sisters embodied, and it dovetailed well with the entrepreneurial foundation she got from her grandmother, who was her guardian.
Today, as the CEO of the Tulsa Economic Development Corp., Washington demonstrates that spirit of service and entrepreneurial foundation in her commitment to building her community through TEDC’s support of small businesses.
Read the entire story:
MATT BARNARD, Tulsa World Magazine
Maura Guten
Nonprofit organizations across the spectrum are seeing their workloads and client numbers explode during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But for Maura Guten, president and CEO of the Child Abuse Network, business isn’t booming.
And that’s bad.
Read the entire story:
MATT BARNARD, Tulsa World Magazine
Aisha McWeay
When Aisha McWeay was a little girl, she didn’t know that she would grow up to be a lawyer.
Like most little kids, her dreams varied.
“I wanted to be a singer, a fashion designer, a doctor … .”
Read the entire story:
MATT BARNARD, Tulsa World Magazine
Andrea Castañeda
Knee-deep in a pandemic, most people are worried about keeping just one job. Andrea Castañeda has two jobs, in a way, and she’s surprisingly enthusiastic about both of them.
Castañeda’s “day job” as chief innovation officer for Tulsa Public Schools is “the most amazing job in the world,” she said. “I work with school-based teams to help them find the genius ideas and breakthrough ideas that they’ve always been carrying around and find ways to bring those ideas to life.”
Read the entire story:
Ian Maule
Libby Wuller
For Libby Wuller, starting a new school has involved some myth-busting — myths such as: a good education costs a lot of money up front; you have to be good at math and science to do well in a tech field; software engineering has been traditionally male-dominated.
Wuller became executive director of the Holberton School’s Tulsa campus in October, and the school launched its first cohort of students in January. Her first months on the job were a blur of soliciting potential applicants and building relationships with area employers.
Read the entire story:
STEPHEN PINGRY
Delia Kimbrel
Delia Kimbrel says friends often laugh when they learn that as a little girl, she wanted to grow up to be a ballerina. Instead, the data-driven director of research and analysis at ImpactTulsa keeps on her toes by using numbers to create something beautiful — equity.
“I always wanted to use research and data to advance equity, social justice, and for policy change,” she said.
Read the entire story:
Ian Maule
Monica Hamilton
Rare is the person who sees an opportunity for satisfaction in a customer service job.
But Monica Hamilton’s attitude is so positive that she might be an endangered species.
“Being able to give people the opportunity to express how they’re feeling is important,” said Hamilton, director of the city of Tulsa Customer Care Center.
Read the entire story:
STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World Magazine
Rita Gallardo
The last thing you might expect to see taking place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, smack in the middle of a global pandemic, is the American dream.
But there it is.
Rita and Oscar Gallardo immigrated to Tulsa from Mexico in 1998.
“We were searching for something different for our son — a better future for him,” Rita Gallardo said.
Read the entire story:
John Clanton, Tulsa World Magazine
Meg Charron Webb
There are several common answers to the question, “What’s the best part of your job?” “TBA” isn’t usually among them.
Yet that’s essentially what Meg Charron Webb, deputy director of OKPOP, or the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture, said.
Read the entire story:
Ian Maule
Journalism worth your time and money
Subscribe to get unlimited digital access for 99 cents the first month and $5.95 after that.
. tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.