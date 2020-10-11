Got a news tip? Get in touch with us

We’re committed to reporting relevant stories that inform and help our readers, especially breaking news and matters of public safety.

The Tulsa World now offers a new way for you to submit a news tip or story idea.

You’ll find a new link when you click the navigation menu on the top left of tulsaworld.com. Click the News Tip link to fill out a short form that allows you to send news tips or story ideas directly to our editors.

The News Tip form requires you to submit a phone number and email address. We will not publish that information, but it will help our editors verify the tip or seek additional information. News tips cannot be submitted anonymously. Also, we cannot guarantee news coverage on every tip or story idea.

The News Tip feature is not for press releases, letters to the editor, obituaries or advertising. Please use the normal channels for that content. Also, readers may continue to contact journalists directly by phone or email. News Tip is just an additional way for you to communicate with us.

