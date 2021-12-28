Gore woman, 39, killed in crash on Christmas in Muskogee County

A Gore woman was killed Christmas morning after her vehicle hit a tree in Muskogee County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Teresa Hardy, 39, was driving a 2009 Nissan Cube south on Oktaha Road a mile south of Summit in Muskogee County about 8:50 a.m. Saturday, when her vehicle departed the roadway and hit a tree.

The vehicle traveled off the road for about 200 feet before hitting the tree.

Hardy died at the scene from "massive injuries," troopers said. Hardy reportedly was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

Troopers said they are still investigating the cause of the collision.