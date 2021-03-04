Golden Driller Plaza getting $3 million in fixes, first renovation since 1966

Work began Wednesday on a $3 million upgrade of Golden Driller Plaza at Expo Square

The project marks the first significant renovation of the area in front of River Spirit Expo since it was built in 1966.

“It’s going to look beautiful, and it’s going to be a proper plaza and presentation for our front door,” said Mark Andrus, president and CEO of Expo Square.

A key element of the new design is the construction of three drop-off lanes in front of River Spirit Expo that will be separated from the building by a covered walkway to create a safer environment for visitors entering and exiting the building.

“There is a lot of congestion (there) right now,” said Amanda Blair, chief operating officer for Expo Square. “The way that we designed the ingress, egress, is to modify it so there is less congestion, easier flow of traffic, and clearer signage and ways to get into the facility safely.”

Andrus said that on any given day 20 to 30 vehicles stop in front of River Spirit Expo so people can take photos of the Golden Driller.

“That means a lot of kids running around, sitting on his shoes, and we are going to minimize interference with any vehicle traffic from that,” Andrus said.