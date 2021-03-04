Golden Driller Plaza getting $3 million in fixes, first renovation since 1966

Work began Wednesday on a $3 million upgrade of Golden Driller Plaza at Expo Square
The project marks the first significant renovation of the area in front of River Spirit Expo since it was built in 1966.
“It’s going to look beautiful, and it’s going to be a proper plaza and presentation for our front door,” said Mark Andrus, president and CEO of Expo Square.
A key element of the new design is the construction of three drop-off lanes in front of River Spirit Expo that will be separated from the building by a covered walkway to create a safer environment for visitors entering and exiting the building.
“There is a lot of congestion (there) right now,” said Amanda Blair, chief operating officer for Expo Square. “The way that we designed the ingress, egress, is to modify it so there is less congestion, easier flow of traffic, and clearer signage and ways to get into the facility safely.”
Andrus said that on any given day 20 to 30 vehicles stop in front of River Spirit Expo so people can take photos of the Golden Driller.
“That means a lot of kids running around, sitting on his shoes, and we are going to minimize interference with any vehicle traffic from that,” Andrus said.
Blair said the hope is to create a more park-like feel in front of River Spirit Expo. Plans call for extending electrical service to the plaza to make it possible to hold events and sell concessions in the area.
“It will give us more flexibility to have small, kind of pop-up festivals near the Golden Driller if necessary,” Blair said.
As part of the renovations, the 76-foot-tall tribute to the petroleum industry will get another fresh coat of paint, and a colorful concrete viewing area is being added around the base of the iconic structure.
The plaza will also have large, ground-level letters spelling out “Expo Square” in bright colors and a big electronic message board.
Expo Square is picking up nearly two-thirds of the cost of the project. The remaining $1.25 million will come from Vision Tulsa sales tax revenue.
The project is scheduled for completion in time for the Tulsa State Fair, Sept. 30 through Oct. 10.
Tulsa County Commission Chairman Stan Sallee said taxpayers have spent millions of dollars improving the fairgrounds, making it one of the largest economic engines in Tulsa County.
“It really is a big, big impact for our region, and very little has been done to the front door entrance to Expo Square,” Sallee said. “This is going to be a tremendous improvement, ... and it is long overdue.”