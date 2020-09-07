'Gobs' of them: Monarch watchers report more caterpillars hatching than they can feed

Planting milkweed to help monarchs around the Tulsa area has created a hot spot for the suffering national population, but one side effect is people aren’t quite sure how to react to their success.

Barbara Kunze was one of many this week that put out calls for caterpillar help.

She called the Tulsa World and others are posting on Facebook pages. She planted three big common milkweed plants near her home this spring and was happy to see about a dozen caterpillars on there early this week.

“But we went out there today and there were gobs!” she said. “We counted 48, but now there are so many more tiny ones, just thread-sized, there are probably around 60 on that one plant, from about 2 inches long to a tiny thread ... There isn’t much left of that plant and I just don’t want them to all end up dying for lack of food.”

She asked to put out the word if anyone might have a place to take the caterpillars or who might have a supply of milkweed to bring for them. She was connected with a landowner who has a meadow with lots of wild milkweed growing across the acreage.