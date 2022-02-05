'Go be me': Kalib Boone breaks out, Cowboys top Sooners in Bedlam, 64-55

“I’ve been in a rivalry before at my old school,” Cisse said. “Memphis and Houston. It was a rivalry. Today? Today was fun. I’m not going to lie. I really had fun. I haven’t had fun like this in a game in so long.”

Groves’ pair of early 3-pointers came as part of a 4-for-6 start from deep for the Sooners. He scored 13 first half points, combining with Harkless for all but four of OU’s 28 points before halftime.

The visitors led for 14:33 of the opening period and by as many as seven, but the Cowboys claimed their 29-28 halftime lead with a 10-5 run in the closing minutes, powered by Keylan. OSU’s junior wing scored eight points off the bench over the final 4:15, sinking his second 3-pointer to thrust OSU ahead in the final minute.

OSU’s Bryce Thompson battled foul trouble and played in only 17 minutes of his first Bedlam game. He finished with six points. Bryce Williams went 1-for-3 from the field in his first action since Jan. 19.

After Keylan closed the first half, Kalib took over in the second.