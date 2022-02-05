'Go be me': Kalib Boone breaks out, Cowboys top Sooners in Bedlam, 64-55

STILLWATER — Kalib Boone’s junior season at Oklahoma State hasn’t gone according to plan. In particular, the Cowboys’ junior forward said Saturday that the last month and a half “hasn’t been easy.”
So in the days leading up to OSU’s 64-55 Bedlam win over Oklahoma at Gallagher-Iba Arena, Boone decided to make a change.
“The last few days of practice, I decided to go have fun,” he said. “Go be me. Dance around. Laugh. Be who I’ve been the last two years. That’s what I was going to do.”
The renewed approach worked for the Big 12’s reigning top shot blocker.
Boone poured in 12 points in 17 minutes — his most in each category since Dec. 13 — as the Cowboys took advantage of their size advantage in the paint. He pulled down five rebounds, and added a block and an assist to his stat line, too.
In the 243rd playing of the rivalry game, Boone, the former Tulsa Memorial star, looked like himself once again.
“When it’s time to play little brother, it’s time to beat up little brother,” Boone said. “And I have so much respect for OU. But … yeah.”
Boone combined with his twin Keylan for 22 points as the Boone Bros. powered the Cowboys past OU (13-10, 3-7 Big 12), snapping a four-game skid and pulling OSU back to .500. Rondel Walker finished with a team-high 13 points, enough to drown out 38 points between Sooners Tanner Groves (23 points) and Elijah Harkless (15).
The Cowboys (11-11, 4-6) have now won four consecutive games over OU dating back to Feb. 2020.
Groves knocked down his first two 3-point attempts as part of a hot shooting start for the Sooners, but the visitors soon turned cold. OU went 23-for-61 (37.7%) from the field in its second-worst shooting performance of the season and finished 6-for-22 from 3-point range.
After Groves and Harkless, the Sooners —who outrebounded the hosts 36-31 — got only 17 points from the rest of the rotation in a seventh loss in eight games.
“Disappointed,” OU coach Porter Moser said. “I mean like, we need it. We need it. We go through some scoring woes and that's been something that we've struggled with.”
“I thought Tanner, I thought (Harkless) really came out and gave us a big lift offensively knocking down some shots.”
Moussa Cisse operated often in the post and the sophomore center made his presence known in his Bedlam debut. Cisse scored 12 with a series of emphatic jams. He drew a roar from the gathered crowd of 11,215 when he reached back for an Isaac Likekele lob and flushed it down.
Likekele went scoreless (0-for-4) while grabbing out rebounds and dishing six assists.
“I’ve been in a rivalry before at my old school,” Cisse said. “Memphis and Houston. It was a rivalry. Today? Today was fun. I’m not going to lie. I really had fun. I haven’t had fun like this in a game in so long.”
Groves’ pair of early 3-pointers came as part of a 4-for-6 start from deep for the Sooners. He scored 13 first half points, combining with Harkless for all but four of OU’s 28 points before halftime.
The visitors led for 14:33 of the opening period and by as many as seven, but the Cowboys claimed their 29-28 halftime lead with a 10-5 run in the closing minutes, powered by Keylan. OSU’s junior wing scored eight points off the bench over the final 4:15, sinking his second 3-pointer to thrust OSU ahead in the final minute.
OSU’s Bryce Thompson battled foul trouble and played in only 17 minutes of his first Bedlam game. He finished with six points. Bryce Williams went 1-for-3 from the field in his first action since Jan. 19.
After Keylan closed the first half, Kalib took over in the second.
He opened his account for the day with a three-point play that handed OSU a 36-32 lead with 13:09 to play. Boone scored again two minutes later and followed with a slam on a feed from Williams, part of a 5:27 stretch during which Boone scored nine consecutive points for the Cowboys.
By the time Boone knocked down a pair of free throws with 5:52 remaining, the Cowboys led 49-42.
“He seemed to play with more joy today,” coach Mike Boynton said.
“I was proud of him for being able to put those challenges behind him. And even more proud for how his teammates responded to him playing well. They were the ones in timeouts saying ‘Let’s keep playing through him.’”
Walker’s corner 3-pointer put OSU ahead 54-44 with 3:32 to go. From there, the Sooners never got closer than six points and missed all but three of their final 10 field goal attempts.