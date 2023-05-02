OKLAHOMA CITY – Death row inmate Richard Glossip has sued the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

The panel voted 2-2 against recommending that Gov. Kevin Stitt commute his sentence to life without parole.

One member, former prosecutor Richard Smothermon, recused from the vote because his wife, a prosecutor, was involved in the case. Three votes are required to recommend clemency.

“In such a scenario, the condemned prisoner’s burden of persuasion in his clemency hearing moves from the constitutionally imposed 60 percent of a fully constituted OPPB of five impartial members to 75 percent of a four-Member panel,” according to the lawsuit.

Glossip is set to die May 18 by lethal injection at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester for orchestrating the 1997 beating death of his boss, Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese. Glossip was convicted at two separate trials.

Two days before the clemency recommendation vote, Glossip filed suit in Oklahoma County District Court saying the state’s failure to provide five impartial members violated his due process.

“Clemency is an executive branch plea for grace and mercy,” said former Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater. “That is what it is. It is statutory and so there is no constitutional due process violation there. The Pardon and Parole Board has been operating with this recusal method for years.”

Prater’s office prosecuted Glossip.

The suit seeks to declare the hearing with four members void of legal effect and null for the May 18 execution date.

The suit seeks to bar his execution until he is afforded a vote with five members.

His attorney, Don Knight, said there is no mechanism in the Oklahoma Constitution for an alternate to be appointed.

“We should have had five members voting,” Knight said. “That is what the state Constitution requires. We only had four. The statute does not allow for a person who is recused and it was a fair recusal. He should have recused himself. The statute does not allow for replacement.”

Pardon and Parole Board Executive Director Tom Bates declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

Meanwhile, Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, said he plans to offer legislation to remedy the situation, but it would require a vote of the people because it is a change to the state Constitution.

McDugle, a Glossip supporter, said he would like to see seven members and two alternates on the Pardon and Parole Board. He also questioned why a 2-2 vote was in favor of the state seeking the execution and not in favor of the offender seeking a clemency recommendation.