Glenpool begins planning new wastewater treatment plant

The city of Glenpool will receive a funding allocation from the state to begin work on a new wastewater treatment plant.

The city is now entering the engineering and design phase of what is estimated to be a $44 million project financed by the American Recovery Plan Act, according to a news release.

The money will be used to build a mechanical facility to replace the current lagoon settlement system “that is too small to serve current needs, much less future growth,” city officials stated in the release.

The plans for the facility come almost a year after the city was “plagued” by a foul-smelling odor that originated from the current plant, the Tulsa World reported last spring.

Complaints about the smell, beginning around mid-March, were addressed with sludge breakdown measures, as well as the use of degreaser and odor control products in all sewer-related pump stations.

The city also increased oxygen content in the lagoon and extended the treatment time by adding a recirculation loop as extra precautions.

The current, outdated system is being used “under a consent decree from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality” and is required to change to a mechanical facility within the next few years, the release states.

“This was, for us, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to move forward with this important infrastructure project without adding any tax burden to our citizens,” Glenpool Mayor Joyce Calvert said in the release.

Video: Memorable Tulsa World photos from 2022