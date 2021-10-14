Glencoe man struck, killed while sitting outside Stillwater rehab center

A Glencoe man died after being hit with a car in a Stillwater parking lot on Thursday, the city reported.
Clayton Briscoe, 48, was sitting on a bench outside Total Health Rehabilitation, 1810 N. Perkins Road, about 8:50 a.m. when a vehicle pulled into the parking lot, a city of Stillwater news release states.
Its driver, a 74-year-old Stillwater woman, waved to Briscoe, and she reportedly intended to push her brake but instead pressed the accelerator, sending her vehicle crashing into Briscoe.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.
The Stillwater Police Department is investigating the crash.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.