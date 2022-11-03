'Glad to see it go': Eyesore hotel being demolished in east Tulsa

Demolition paused Thursday after crews found asbestos at the vacant Oak Tree Inn, an eyesore that has plagued east Tulsa for several years, officials said.

Clearing the site will take longer than expected, “but it’s finally coming down,” said City Councilor Connie Dodson, who had often complained about the blighted hotel in her district.

The Oak Tree was once a thriving spot for business conventions, Dodson said. But the property fell into disrepair and turned into a low-rent hang out for prostitutes, she said.

The hotel closed after a string of robberies and rapes in the mid-2010s. But the trouble didn't end, Dodson said.

The vacant building became even more of an eyesore and had nearly constant vandalism, she said.

“It’s been a problem for a long time, and I’m very glad to see it go,” Dodson said.

The property’s owner began demolition earlier this week after several complaints from city officials, she said. Crews will continue clearing the site after the asbestos is removed, she said.

“Often the city ends up having to pay for a demolition,” she said, “but in this case we were able to make arrangements with the owner.”

Located where historic Route 66 — 11th Street — meets Interstate 44, the site could offer an ideal location for future tourism-related development, Dodson said.

“But a vacant lot will certainly be better than the way it was,” she said.

