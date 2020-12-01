Giving Tuesday in Tulsa: As a woman turns to pawn to keep the lights on, nonprofits keep her fed

And Mount is grateful for the opportunity to serve. Volunteering has given her a pathway to heal after losing her 29-year-old son and best friend, Tyler, to an accident last year.

“My world shut down Oct. 23 of last year, and then the rest of the world shut down,” she said. “No matter what you’re going through, whenever you get yourself out of your current situation and give to others, there’s no better type of relief or release that you’re going to feel as a human being than that.”

Her son worked at the food bank, and although volunteering there proved to be too painful, Food on the Move was just far enough removed for her to stomach.

“It was really good for me,” she said. “I knew I was making my son proud, too, you know?”

And it has been a blessing to see the generosity of so many at play, she said. Those who can’t afford to pitch in monetarily donate their time and efforts.

Giving Tuesday, a global movement that has inspired millions to celebrate generosity, encourages others to do the same. Following the hectic consumerism of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, the day is meant to encourage people to do good, spending their time and efforts as well as money, according to the nonprofit’s webpage.