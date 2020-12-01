 Skip to main content
Giving Tuesday in Tulsa: As a woman turns to pawn to keep the lights on, nonprofits keep her fed
Cindy Stidham never thought that at 56 she’d be pawning off her belongings just to keep the utilities on.

She never thought that in Tulsa, where she’s lived and worked for the past decade, that she’d be walking to a nonprofit in November to pick up a Thanksgiving dinner; towing home a box of food strapped to a tiny pink cart and leading her blind roommate, Norman, who was tasked with carrying the turkey.

But for the past several months, it’s been her reality.

A former worker for a home health care agency, Sitdham lost her job when she lost her clients. Although they had built sweet friendships with her, many are considered high-risk and feared the contagion of the coronavirus, she said. With visits canceled, she fell behind on payments and lost her car.

She now relies on a friend who can sometimes take her on a trip to a food pantry.

Still able to find humor in the small things, like the trek to get the turkey — “It was a sight,” she said — Stidham finds herself staying up later and later as her hope wears thin.

“I can’t sleep, you know,” she said. “I cry a lot.”

Stidham is one of many relying on food pantries in the wake of pandemic job loss. One in particular she has visited at Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma has seen a 500-600% increase in people seeking assistance, Debbie Crowley, a spokeswoman for the nonprofit, said.

And Food on the Move, another Oklahoma nonprofit Stidham has visited, launched a drive-through and drop-off program to serve countless people after COVID-19 rattled the daily operations of individuals, food pantries and restaurants.

“There is a lot of new need, which is understandable,” Crowley said. “We always try to give as much (food) as we can to get them by.”

On this Giving Tuesday, the Tulsa World is sharing the ongoing work of a few area nonprofits and the impact they make.

Catholic Charities and Food on the Move, like several other nonprofits, have seen a drop in willing volunteers due to COVD-19 risks, but there are always those who are willing to step up.

Jennifer Mount, a 44-year-old Tulsa-bred Realtor with family ties to volunteerism, jumped on board with Food on the Move upon request when organizers struggled to find workers.

The drive-through operation feeds hundreds of families, with some lining up hours in advance, and no matter how organizers wind the line of cars in the parking lot, it still stretches down the street, Mount said.

“We’ve only run out twice,” she said. “Even when we do, they know there’s nothing we can do about it.

“All of them are so grateful.”

And Mount is grateful for the opportunity to serve. Volunteering has given her a pathway to heal after losing her 29-year-old son and best friend, Tyler, to an accident last year.

“My world shut down Oct. 23 of last year, and then the rest of the world shut down,” she said. “No matter what you’re going through, whenever you get yourself out of your current situation and give to others, there’s no better type of relief or release that you’re going to feel as a human being than that.”

Her son worked at the food bank, and although volunteering there proved to be too painful, Food on the Move was just far enough removed for her to stomach.

“It was really good for me,” she said. “I knew I was making my son proud, too, you know?”

And it has been a blessing to see the generosity of so many at play, she said. Those who can’t afford to pitch in monetarily donate their time and efforts.

Giving Tuesday, a global movement that has inspired millions to celebrate generosity, encourages others to do the same. Following the hectic consumerism of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, the day is meant to encourage people to do good, spending their time and efforts as well as money, according to the nonprofit’s webpage.

“Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts, and everyone has something to give,” the website states.

Last Giving Tuesday generated $2 billion in giving alone in the United States, according to a news release. But it’s not all about money. Participants are urged to consider giving their time, talents, voice and attention to help those less fortunate or generate positivity.

Some ideas include reaching out to the elderly, creating a donation station much like a little library, posting a message of hope, showing gratitude for essential workers, paying for a stranger’s order, surprising someone with a parade, helping your neighbors, checking in on your loved ones, packing lunches for those in need, offering compliments, supporting remote classrooms and volunteering virtually.

Today is Giving Tuesday: Here are some local nonprofits you can support.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Where to give: Tulsa-area nonprofits

Food on the Move 

foodonthemoveok.com

Who they are: A mobile food initiative designed to create a collaboration of food, health experts, and community partners to mobilize good quality food into food deserts, helping combat hunger and food insecurity in Tulsa and Oklahoma

Mental Health Association Oklahoma

mhaok.org

Who they are: Advocacy group that represents people affected by mental illness and homelessness in communities throughout Oklahoma. Rapid Response Homeless Outreach team offers street outreach care packages.

Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma

cceok.org

Who they are: 14 programs serving those in need; Services include food, clothing, dental care, pregnancy care, adult education, counseling, transitional living, adoption, refugee resettlement, immigration legal assistance, hot meals and more.

John 3:16 Mission 

john316mission.org

Who they are: An interdenominational Christian ministry that endeavors to be the "hands and feet of Christ" to the homeless, hungry, poor and at-risk of the Tulsa community.

Salvation Army Tulsa 

salarmytulsa.org

Who they are: A Christian-based organization that seeks to feed, clothe, comfort and care for those in need. 

Just the Beginning

justthebeginning.org

Who they are: Christ-centered organization designed to empower women who have gone through the criminal justice system.

Mend Pregnancy Resource Center

mendpregnancy.org

Who they are: Provides pregnancy testing, limited ultrasound, pregnancy options information, education and support programs for moms of children 3 and younger.

Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma 

okfoodbank.org

Who they are: The largest private hunger-relief organization in eastern Oklahoma that seeks to feed the hungry of the region through a network of partner agencies and engage with communities in ending hunger. 

Hunger Free Oklahoma 

hungerfreeok.org

Who they are: Works to bring a unified, statewide voice to the issues and solutions surrounding hunger, with a goal to ensure all Oklahomans have access to affordable, nutritious food. 

Iron Gate Tulsa 

irongatetulsa.org

Who they are: Seeks to feed the hungry of Tulsa — every day. Feeds people in three ways: through its soup kitchen, grocery pantry and Kids Pantry. 

Family & Children’s Services

fcsok.org

Who they are: Organization that helps families in crisis and serves people struggling with mental illness, addiction and homelessness.

Family Safety Center Tulsa

fsctulsa.org

Who they are: Provides help, resources and legal assistance for victims of domestic violence.

Hospitality House of Tulsa 

hhtulsa.org

Who they are: A Christian-based organization that provides lodging and support services to families traveling to Tulsa for critical medical care from a distance of 30 miles away or greater. 

Porta Caeli House

portacaeli.org

Who they are: Compassionate end-of-life care, when dying at home is not an option.

Ronald McDonald House

rmhctulsa.org

Who they are: Ronald McDonald Houses provide a space where families can eat home-cooked meals and enjoy private bedrooms so they can stay near their hospitalized child for the duration of their medical treatment.

Tulsa Boys’ Home

tulsaboyshome.org

Who they are: Serves boys, ages 11-18, with serious emotional, behavioral and/or drug problems requiring long-term placement out of the home in a structured, therapeutic environment.

Youth Services of Tulsa

yst.org

Who they are: Provides a wide array of services to help teens and young adults through difficult times including homelessness.

Fostering Connections 

fosteringconnectionsok.org

Who they are: Partners with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to improve the lives of abused and neglected children in Tulsa and contiguous counties by providing resources and building community.

Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma

gseok.org

What they do: Build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Community Outreach team helps girls challenged by socioeconomic or high-risk life situations.

The Little Light House Inc.

littlelighthouse.org

Who they are: Christian developmental center for children with special needs.

Emergency Infant Services

emergencyinfantservices.org

Who they are: Provides assistance to children 5 years old or younger and their families.

Ability Resources

abilityresources.org

Who they are: Assists people with disabilities in attaining and maintaining their personal independence through advocacy, education and service.

ahha Tulsa

ahhatulsa.org

Who they are: Organization that seeks to make the arts accessible to all of Tulsa’s diverse populations.

Broken Arrow Neighbors

baneighbors.org

Who they are: An interfaith organization that provides basic-needs emergency assistance to more than 13,000 financially disadvantaged people in the Broken Arrow area.

Clarehouse

clarehouse.org

Who they are: Charity that provides a loving home and 24/7 care for dying people in need.

The Center for Individuals With Physical Challenges

tulsacenter.org

Who they are: Provides organized social, cultural and recreational opportunities for people with physical disabilities.

