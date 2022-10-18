Giving little brother a ride

Ember Braymen, 3, pulls her little brother, Maximus, at the Mohawk Sports Complex during Driven Flag Football games on Saturday. Coats may be called for the next couple of days, as freezing temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Ember Braymen, 3, stands on a bench at the Mohawk Sports Complex during Driven Flag Football games on Saturday.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The four men, whose dismembered bodies were found Friday in a river, reportedly had been planning a criminal activity, and the owner of a nearby salvage yard is considered a person of interest, police said.
The federal government has authorized an investigation into two Tulsa hospitals after a man experiencing paralysis apparently was dumped outside one of the hospitals from a wheelchair onto a sidewalk, where he languished for several hours.
One of three board members to vote against renewing a KIPP charter school agreement Monday, Jennettie Marshall expressed concerns Wednesday about TPS' administrative process, including bringing items back for board reconsideration. #oklaed
More than 811,000 Oklahomans receive Social Security benefits totaling $13.4 billion annually, according to AARP. The majority are paid retirement benefits, but 260,000 get disability, survivor and children's benefits.
“We’re disrupting the (administration’s) agenda,” Tulsa school board member E'Lena Ashley said Thursday evening. “I hope the three of us (Ashley and fellow board members Jerry Griffin and Jennettie Marshall) can continue to disrupt the agenda of hurting our students and our children.” #oklaed
