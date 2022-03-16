'Gives them back their dignity': Showers offer a clean start for homeless Tulsans

An outreach team approached Ben Ritchey while he was living in a homeless camp north of downtown Tulsa in 2018.
“What do you need?” a worker asked. “What would be a help?”
Ritchey thought for a moment.
“A shower would be nice,” he said.
Evan Dougoud, the outreach worker who had asked the question, couldn’t provide a shower that day.
But four years later, Ritchy and Dougoud were working together Tuesday afternoon to help people board a mobile shower trailer in a parking lot near downtown.
“You don’t think about how important a shower is when you have one every day,” said Ritchy, who’s no longer homeless but volunteers to help others who are.
“You take it for granted, but a shower is a luxury. Go a few days without one and see how it feels. You won’t want to do anything. You’ll feel worthless.”
Dougoud’s nonprofit, the BeHeard Movement, launched Tulsa’s first mobile shower program last summer and now sets up four to six times a week in different locations across the city.
About 300 people a week get a hot shower and clean set of clothes, with Dougoud recently adding a full-service barbershop on wheels to provide professional haircuts.
As people step off the trailers, they pass several booths that offer various social services, including job placement and housing applications.
People don’t necessarily need a permanent place to live before they can get cleaned up, Dougoud said. In fact, getting cleaned up first seems to help some people work toward permanent housing.
Individuals are 36% more likely to accept help from social services after taking a shower, according to BeHeard’s own research.
“They feel better, and they feel better about themselves,” Dougoud said. “Then they’re ready to take that next step.”
Vernon AME Church, one of the Greenwood District’s most recognizable landmarks, began offering daily meals after the COVID-19 pandemic hit Tulsa in early 2020 and the city’s homeless population began to rise.
Pastor Keith Mayes noticed that people often lined up for food while wearing tattered, unwashed clothes. And he decided to invite BeHeard to use the church’s parking lot once or twice a week.
“I’ve seen grown men cry after getting to take a shower,” Mayes said. “I cried, too, just watching it. You don’t know how much it means to them until you see it for yourself. It gives them back their pride. It gives them back their dignity.”
