'Girls need a voice':Tulsan tapped to represent Girl Scouts of the USA on global scale

Wendy Drummond is aware of the responsibility she's taking on in accepting a new role at Girl Scouts of the USA, but it's a commitment she's proud to uphold.
"I profoundly believe that girls need a voice," Drummond told the Tulsa World. "Now, more than ever before."
The Tulsa attorney, businesswoman and non-profit leader was formally announced this weekend during a national convention as Girl Scouts of the USA's new International Commissioner. She replaced Judith Batty, who's now the organization's interim CEO.
In her new role, Drummond serves as a global representative to WAGGGS, the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts, which boasts 10 million girl and adult members in 150 countries. She's also the voice of the GSUSA's National Board on global issues.
A lifelong Girl Scout, Drummond credits the organization with encouraging her to pursue challenges and adventures, to recognize and develop leaders and to always strive to make the world a better place, a Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma release stated.
She's a strong believer that the girls of the world need scouting to develop the strength, character, leadership and confidence necessary to overcome great adversity, she said, and her international experience should come in handy.
Born in Tehran, Iran, Drummond lived in Italy as a foreign exchange student and also studied in Switzerland and England.
Before earning her law degree, she earned her bachelor’s degree in International Studies and served as a Foreign Service intern to the US embassies in Lagos, Nigeria, and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where she traveled to refugee camps near the border of Sudan with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to evaluate and report on conditions of the camps, according to the release.
She speaks Italian and French as well as conversational Spanish and some Swahili.
“This is 10 million girls around the world, and this organization gives them a voice," Drummond said. "I see my role as amplifying that voice; doing everything I can to strengthen these organizations focused on developing the future girl leaders in the world.”
The longtime leader of boards and events at Tulsa are non-profits was also appointed to her second term on the National GSUSA Board.
"During these times of uncertainty in our country and around the world, the Girl Scout mission has never been more important," a Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma release reads. "Strong leadership will be critical to our ability to continue serving Girl Scouts and their families.
"Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma is proud to have the remarkable experience, guidance and strength of a leader like Wendy, be a part of the future of our organization and an example to girls everywhere."
