'Girls need a voice':Tulsan tapped to represent Girl Scouts of the USA on global scale

Before earning her law degree, she earned her bachelor’s degree in International Studies and served as a Foreign Service intern to the US embassies in Lagos, Nigeria, and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where she traveled to refugee camps near the border of Sudan with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to evaluate and report on conditions of the camps, according to the release.

She speaks Italian and French as well as conversational Spanish and some Swahili.

“This is 10 million girls around the world, and this organization gives them a voice," Drummond said. "I see my role as amplifying that voice; doing everything I can to strengthen these organizations focused on developing the future girl leaders in the world.”

The longtime leader of boards and events at Tulsa are non-profits was also appointed to her second term on the National GSUSA Board.

"During these times of uncertainty in our country and around the world, the Girl Scout mission has never been more important," a Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma release reads. "Strong leadership will be critical to our ability to continue serving Girl Scouts and their families.