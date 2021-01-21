Girls basketball: Verdigris coach Mike Buntin stays home to celebrate 300th win

VERDIGRIS — By sheer happenstance, Verdigris girls basketball coach Mike Buntin was able to celebrate his career 300th coaching victory at home Thursday.

The Class 4A No. 6 Cardinals' 69-29 win over Claremore was part of the Port City Classic, which was hurriedly moved Wednesday from Catoosa, which announced it was shutting down its campus until Feb. 8 and would not be able to host its 55th annual tournament.

Jordan Chancellor and Morgan Borgstadt scored 15 each and Lexy Borgstadt added 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals. The Cards (7-1) forced 29 turnovers and led from start to finish against the 5A unranked Zebras, who played without one starter and three key reserves quarantined for Covid-19.

Grace Bump led the Zebras (1-6) with 14.

Verdigris was playing only its third game after a 14-day quarantine, but seemed to be near midseason form.

"When we play well, we're capable of beating anybody in any class because we're so athletic and have so many weapons," Buntin said.

The Cards' only loss was to 4A No. 4 Fort Gibson in the semifinals of the Inola Tourament.

"We haven't put it all together yet, but I'd have to say this was our best game," Buntin,.