Girl Scout murders podcast: Story is drama-filled, but 'it’s the people, more than the plot, that stand out'

And a reminder, as well. A reminder that, as drama-filled as the story is, it’s the people, more than the plot, that stand out.

The people who lived this story in real-time.

Who, as we discovered in our reporting, continue to live it.

Think about it.

No one got up that morning and thought “my child is going to die today.”

Or that “three of the children in my care are going to be killed today.”

Or: “I am going to be called on to report on the murders of three little girls today.”

None of these individuals said or thought that. If you’d asked them then — like you, like me, like most of us — they probably would’ve said “that could never happen to me.”

But it did happen. To them. And nothing has been the same since.

And yet, in reminding me of all that — of how difficulty-fraught the journey forward has been — the podcast also has reaffirmed my image of those same people as resilient.

So, back to what we were saying about ending a story: