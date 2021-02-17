 Skip to main content
Girl Scout murders podcast: Story is drama-filled, but 'it’s the people, more than the plot, that stand out'
Girl Scout murders (copy)

Lori Farmer, Denise Milner and Michele Guse

Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles

Chapter 1: "Darkness" - The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders

Chapter 2: "I Wanted Her Home" - The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders

Chapter 3: "Memories of the Trial" - The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders"

Chapter 4: "Unanswered Questions" - The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders"

Chapter 5: "Trying to Find Good" - The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders"

“If you want a happy ending, it depends on where you stop the story.”

So said legendary filmmaker Orson Welles once.

And there does seem to be a lot of truth in the idea.

Where you choose to stop telling a story has everything to do with the ending you get.

With the 1977 Oklahoma Girl Scout murders, if we had stopped and looked back on it at any other point over the last few decades, it might’ve been a different story with a different ending.

Certainly none of them would’ve been what we’d call happy. But by 2017, when we did decide to look back, the timing was right for an ending that was at least hopeful.

That was part of what we found and tried to convey in our 40th anniversary series from that year. And it was recently reaffirmed for me when the series was recast in podcast form.

This week, Lee Enterprises’ Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles released the seventh and final episode of its first season, and it’s now available to download in its entirety.

You can find Late Edition online or through your podcast provider.

Revisiting our previous work for this new project has been an emotional experience for me.

And a reminder, as well. A reminder that, as drama-filled as the story is, it’s the people, more than the plot, that stand out.

The people who lived this story in real-time.

Who, as we discovered in our reporting, continue to live it.

Think about it.

No one got up that morning and thought “my child is going to die today.”

Or that “three of the children in my care are going to be killed today.”

Or: “I am going to be called on to report on the murders of three little girls today.”

None of these individuals said or thought that. If you’d asked them then — like you, like me, like most of us — they probably would’ve said “that could never happen to me.”

But it did happen. To them. And nothing has been the same since.

And yet, in reminding me of all that — of how difficulty-fraught the journey forward has been — the podcast also has reaffirmed my image of those same people as resilient.

So, back to what we were saying about ending a story:

If it all depends on where you stop it, then this story, for now, ends on a hopeful note.

Most of those who lived through it, the families especially, have managed, each in their own way, to not merely survive but lead fruitful, fulfilling lives.

And who can say what next chapter another few years might bring?

As technology advances, there’s still a chance for the final answer that so far has proven elusive.

But until then, we’ll settle for hoping.

Girl Scout murders: A timeline of events from the murders in June of 1977

tim.stanley@tulsaworld.com

