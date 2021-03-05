Ginnie Graham: Unpaid internships have no place in the modern workforce

The practice of unpaid internships needs to go away. They no longer have a place in our modern economy.
Offers for internships are going out now, and social media is lighting up as postings for these unpaid positions circulate.
Professionals are quick to tell students to take a pass, sometimes with fiery words. Careers do not require giving away time and talent; others avenues are available.
For 15 years, I served as the Tulsa World newsroom's intern coordinator, and we paid interns. They were treated as equal staff, with the same responsibilities and expectations.
Because of the pay, which was always more than minimum wage, we attracted hundreds of applicants to get top-tier students.
Our newsroom benefited with the energized mix of young and experienced workers. Many interns were hired after graduation, creating a good network of prospective workers.
Unpaid labor can be traced to medieval times to teach youth trades, evolving into training for unionized jobs. The word "intern" originated in the medical community at the end of the 19th century to refer to doctors in training.
Much has changed in our higher education, workforce and financial structure.
For generations, students have been told unpaid internships are good for networking and real-world experience.
In reality, it’s free labor for private companies, and it only benefits students with means.
Unpaid internships create a vicious cycle: Entry-level jobs require experience in a professional environment and that comes from internships. But those who can’t afford to work for free are shut out.
This setup has shaped industries around privilege and continues inequality and wealth gaps.
Fortunately, my internships were all paid. I didn’t live large, but earned enough to pay for basic necessities, including ramen noodles.
I saw the other side when my sister wasn't so lucky, taking two unpaid internships. One summer she ended up on my couch, and the other led to four hours sleep a day as she worked a second paying job.
It was grueling. More frustrating was seeing the profits posted by those companies and some of the employees earning well into six figures. Surely, interns could have been offered a minimum wage.
The arrangement was exploitive then, and it is now.
The Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 allows this practice if the intern gets more out of the experience than the employer. That’s a pretty subjective argument.
The Department of Labor has a test of seven criteria to determine the primary beneficiary, but it only applies to for-profit companies. The list includes training be tied to an intern’s formal education and work complement the workforce, not replace it.
So, interns running errands doesn't fit that description. Anyone can fetch coffee, and that's not part of a higher education curriculum.
The subjectivity isn’t gone among these guidelines, which are geared to justify free labor.
More concerning are marginalized students — those from the lower economic classes or without financial support elsewhere — being kept from these positions.
The National Association of Colleges and Employers has done quite a bit of research over the years into the effect of unpaid intern programs.
A report last year found that Black students were more likely to be placed in unpaid positions than their white peers. Hispanic and Latino students were more likely than any racial or ethnic group to have no internships by graduation.
First-generation college students and women were also less likely to get a paid internship.
Students are being more astute about their intern choices. College tuition has far exceeded real wages, and the Federal Reserve estimates student loan debt now tops $1.7 trillion. That debt has increased 100% in a decade, leading to higher loan defaults.
The debt of higher education and rising cost-of-living means students are not as quick to jump into unpaid work.
Between 2012 and 2017, students who accepted an unpaid internship fell from 50% to 43%. But, about 60% of students completed an internship, indicating more companies see the benefits of paid positions.
A report from about seven years ago found that unpaid internships didn’t necessarily help land a job.
Of paid interns, about 63% received at least one job offer by graduation, compared to only 37% of unpaid interns. Taking an unpaid position only improved changes of a job offer by 1.8 percentage points over taking no internship.
That’s not worth going further into debt.
Also, it doesn’t make sense for companies in the long run to continue unpaid internships.
By considering only students with independent wealth, they lose potential good candidates. Companies would be better off paying a minimal living wage for a short-term job to attract the best employees later.
Diversifying hiring choices always benefits the bottom line. It attracts different perspectives and lowers turnover.
Paying interns also gives more flexibility in how to development an internship program, such as postponing a regular hire.
Times are hard in this financial recovery, but tough times have been had before, requiring adjustments.
In my 27 years in this newsroom, we have had to scale back on the number of interns at times. Twice, our company suspended the summer program due to budget cuts.
But, the intern program has always been part of a budget, as it should be. If it's important to companies, then they ca
A rash of lawsuits about 10 years ago against several companies about how they treated unpaid led to changes. That included Conde' Nast ending its internship program, only to bring it back two years later with pay.
Looking back, my sister was able to network and bolster a resume. The actual technical skills were largely taught at the university. That's one mission of higher education — preparing students for the workforce.
But, she was privileged to have my sofa (though she would argue otherwise) and occasionally raided our grandparents' deep freezer for food.
Companies need to end putting students through hardships and perpetuating systems of inequality.
