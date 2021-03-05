Ginnie Graham: Unpaid internships have no place in the modern workforce

In reality, it’s free labor for private companies, and it only benefits students with means.

Unpaid internships create a vicious cycle: Entry-level jobs require experience in a professional environment and that comes from internships. But those who can’t afford to work for free are shut out.

This setup has shaped industries around privilege and continues inequality and wealth gaps.

Fortunately, my internships were all paid. I didn’t live large, but earned enough to pay for basic necessities, including ramen noodles.

I saw the other side when my sister wasn't so lucky, taking two unpaid internships. One summer she ended up on my couch, and the other led to four hours sleep a day as she worked a second paying job.

It was grueling. More frustrating was seeing the profits posted by those companies and some of the employees earning well into six figures. Surely, interns could have been offered a minimum wage.

The arrangement was exploitive then, and it is now.

The Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 allows this practice if the intern gets more out of the experience than the employer. That’s a pretty subjective argument.