Ginnie Graham: Tulsa kids make sure veterans in hospice care are remembered on Veterans Day

  Updated
VeteransCards

Cards made by Tulsa children for veterans in the care of Grace Hospice of Oklahoma.

 Courtesy

Hundreds of veterans in the care of Grace Hospice of Oklahoma were unable to attend the Veterans Day parade or enjoy the free meals and treats offered on the annual holiday.

But Tulsa-area children made sure they were not forgotten.

Veterans in hospice and senior living centers are feeling even more disconnected due to the extra pandemic-related precautions restricting visits from family and other interactions with people.

Grace Hospice staff wanted to make sure their veteran clients were honored on Veterans Day, so they reached out to child care centers months ago for a youth writing campaign.

More than 300 veterans in Tulsa, Bartlesville and Okmulgee senior living facilities of Grace Hospice received homemade letters and cards Tuesday and Wednesday. Those in home hospice were given floral arrangements in glass jars from Flower Girls along with the letters.

It’s not unlike the well-wishes and care packages the veterans received while they were in service decades ago. It’s a reminder from strangers that they are appreciated and remembered.

“We see that moment of light that comes on with the letters; there is that smile they get,” said Robbin Keith, Grace Hospice social service coordinator. “People need human touch, and they can’t have that touch or human interactions with the outside world right now.

“This gives them something from the outside world, to let them know they are not forgotten.”

A growing number of veterans in Grace Hospice are from the Vietnam War along with some World War II veterans. On the younger side are veterans from the first Gulf War.

Many letters mentioned their own family members in military service. There were drawings of American flags, U.S. symbols and even camouflage. Some had Biblical verses or motivational sayings.

They spoke of gratitude for their sacrifices.

“There are some really good letters with a lot of thank-you's and appreciation for their service,” Keith said. “It’s good for this young generation to feel this way and think about these veterans.”

Grace Hospice began working with child-care centers on making cards for clients in March, just after the COVID-19 hit.

“It became apparent that the elderly were starting to get depressed,” Keith said. “People couldn’t leave the facilities, and people couldn’t come see them. They were stuck in their rooms.”

When the Easter holiday and spring arrived, staff gathered cards from the young children and arranged for floral deliveries. It eased the anxieties of families unable to visit loved ones and patients who were feeling isolated.

“It cheered up their rooms and cheered them up,” Keith said. “With Veterans Day, we worked with more upper elementary and junior high schools. The letters were written very sincerely, letting them know they are loved and thanking them. This has been very rewarding.”

ginnie.graham@tulsaworld.com

