Ginnie Graham: Tulsa kids make sure veterans in hospice care are remembered on Veterans Day

Hundreds of veterans in the care of Grace Hospice of Oklahoma were unable to attend the Veterans Day parade or enjoy the free meals and treats offered on the annual holiday.
But Tulsa-area children made sure they were not forgotten.
Veterans in hospice and senior living centers are feeling even more disconnected due to the extra pandemic-related precautions restricting visits from family and other interactions with people.
Grace Hospice staff wanted to make sure their veteran clients were honored on Veterans Day, so they reached out to child care centers months ago for a youth writing campaign.
More than 300 veterans in Tulsa, Bartlesville and Okmulgee senior living facilities of Grace Hospice received homemade letters and cards Tuesday and Wednesday. Those in home hospice were given floral arrangements in glass jars from Flower Girls along with the letters.
It’s not unlike the well-wishes and care packages the veterans received while they were in service decades ago. It’s a reminder from strangers that they are appreciated and remembered.
“We see that moment of light that comes on with the letters; there is that smile they get,” said Robbin Keith, Grace Hospice social service coordinator. “People need human touch, and they can’t have that touch or human interactions with the outside world right now.
“This gives them something from the outside world, to let them know they are not forgotten.”
A growing number of veterans in Grace Hospice are from the Vietnam War along with some World War II veterans. On the younger side are veterans from the first Gulf War.
Many letters mentioned their own family members in military service. There were drawings of American flags, U.S. symbols and even camouflage. Some had Biblical verses or motivational sayings.
They spoke of gratitude for their sacrifices.
“There are some really good letters with a lot of thank-you's and appreciation for their service,” Keith said. “It’s good for this young generation to feel this way and think about these veterans.”
Grace Hospice began working with child-care centers on making cards for clients in March, just after the COVID-19 hit.
“It became apparent that the elderly were starting to get depressed,” Keith said. “People couldn’t leave the facilities, and people couldn’t come see them. They were stuck in their rooms.”
When the Easter holiday and spring arrived, staff gathered cards from the young children and arranged for floral deliveries. It eased the anxieties of families unable to visit loved ones and patients who were feeling isolated.
“It cheered up their rooms and cheered them up,” Keith said. “With Veterans Day, we worked with more upper elementary and junior high schools. The letters were written very sincerely, letting them know they are loved and thanking them. This has been very rewarding.”
Video: Veterans Day facts you may not know
Gallery: A look back at Tulsa World's Veterans Remember series
Bartlesville WWII Marines veteran R.J. George
Tulsa WWII Navy veteran Dorothy Gibbons
Bixby WWII Army veteran Luther Metcalf
Jenks WWII Army veteran Jim Tyer
Tulsa WWII Marine veteran Art Lee
Tulsa Vietnam Navy veteran Fred Blakemore
Broken Arrow WWII Army Air Corps veteran George Mackie
Sapulpa WWII Navy veteran Jake Satterfield
Jenks WWII Army veteran Sam Vallone
Broken Arrow WWII Army Air Corps veteran Ray Perkins
Sapulpa WWII Marine veteran Bill Mauch
Tulsa WWII Army Air Corps veteran Joe Degen
Owasso Vietnam/Korea Air Force veteran Crystal Epperson
Tulsa WWII Army Air Corps veteran Bill Spear
Tulsa WWII Army veteran J.W. Caywood
Jenks WWII Army veteran Fred Marchant
Broken Arrow WWII Army veteran Kenneth Forrester
Broken Arrow WWII Army veteran Earl Conley
Tulsa WWII Army veteran Joe Wilkinson
Broken Arrow Vietnam Army/Navy veteran Sandy Oxford
Tulsa WWII Army veteran Bill Grisez
Tulsa Korea Navy veteran Gloria Huckaby
Catoosa WWII Army Air Corps veteran Jim Carl
Tulsa WWII Navy veteran Glenn Huffman
Tulsa WWII Army veteran Gene Day
Tulsa WWII Navy veteran Don Snitz
Tulsa WWII Army veteran Bob Brasel
Tulsa WWII Navy veteran Melvin Rippetoe
Tulsa WWII Army veteran Jim Lawson
Broken Arrow WWII Army veteran Jim Tygart
Tulsa WWII Army veteran Clyde Smith
Tulsa WWII Marines veteran Harriet Frank
Tulsa WWII/Korea Army Air Corps veteran Ed Schroedter
Tulsa WWII Army veteran Harold Askins
Tulsa WWII Navy veteran Gene Carter
Tulsa WWII Army Air Corps veteran Frank Mazikowski
Tulsa WWII Navy veteran Margaret Laird
Tulsa WWII Army Air Corps veteran Jack Babbitt
Tulsa WWII Marines veteran Bernice Trotter
Tulsa WWII Army veteran Al Oyler
Tulsa WWII Army veteran Erwin King
Tulsa WWII Army veteran Herb McClure
Tulsa WWII Army veteran Calvin McKee
Tulsa WWII Army veteran Glen McGuire
Broken Arrow WWII Navy veteran Al Weber
Jenks WWII Army Air Corps veteran Roland Kinzer
Tulsa WWII Army veteran Bill Parker
Tulsa WWII Navy veterans Kay and LeVonne Berry
Tulsa WWII Army Air Corps Edmund Orwat
Tulsa WWII Marines veteran Gordon Patten
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Veterans Remember: Grisez remembers march as POW
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.