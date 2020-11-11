Ginnie Graham: Tulsa kids make sure veterans in hospice care are remembered on Veterans Day

“This gives them something from the outside world, to let them know they are not forgotten.”

A growing number of veterans in Grace Hospice are from the Vietnam War along with some World War II veterans. On the younger side are veterans from the first Gulf War.

Many letters mentioned their own family members in military service. There were drawings of American flags, U.S. symbols and even camouflage. Some had Biblical verses or motivational sayings.

They spoke of gratitude for their sacrifices.

“There are some really good letters with a lot of thank-you's and appreciation for their service,” Keith said. “It’s good for this young generation to feel this way and think about these veterans.”

Grace Hospice began working with child-care centers on making cards for clients in March, just after the COVID-19 hit.

“It became apparent that the elderly were starting to get depressed,” Keith said. “People couldn’t leave the facilities, and people couldn’t come see them. They were stuck in their rooms.”