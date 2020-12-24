Ginnie Graham: Dark year doesn't stop TCC graduate from achieving life's goal

While waiting in line at the Tulsa Community College commencement a few weeks ago, Michael Gonzalez and his wife got the news her uncle had died of COVID-19.
He was among 11 of their friends and family who died of the virus this year. They lived in other states and Peru, which is the home country for his wife. Another handful of their loved ones were hospitalized.
It was a year that brought unemployment and further debilitation of his spinal arthritis, with no health insurance.
It also was one of the best years for Gonzalez.
After about three decades of fits and starts in different colleges, he finally donned a cap and gown to accept a college diploma — an associate’s degree in enterprise development.
“It’s been a helluva year,” Gonzalez said. “More than anything else, a degree is something I wanted; everyone has their dreams. My wife encouraged me, and my mother encouraged me.
“I kept telling myself this was my final chance. If you don’t do it now, you will never get it done. I’m 49 years old, and if I quit now, I wouldn’t be coming back, and that dream would be done.”
In a year that challenged everyone in some way, Gonzalez stands apart as an example of perseverance; achievements can be made even in dark times. It takes a village and commitment, but good things can happen in bad times.
Since he graduated from a Texas high school in 1991, he went to colleges in Arizona, Colorado and once before at TCC. He was raised by his mother since age 3 after his father left. They often faced poverty, living in one-room garage apartments
Twice while attending college, a family crisis prompted a hiatus, and a car accident caused the third break in his studies. He has lived in Tulsa since 2000, moving to the city to be near family.
“My whole life there has been something that prevented me from going to school; I would start then drop out,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez has always worked various jobs including a computer operator at a large company and operations manager for a small business.
In his late 30s, Gonzalez was diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis, a rare type of arthritis causing pain and stiffness in the spine, potentially spreading throughout the body. On some days, Gonzalez would suffer such pain that he would be barely mobile.
A rheumatologist found relief for Gonzalez in a immunosuppressive drug. Taking this medication means he has to be extraordinarily vigilant in avoiding COVID-19.
Part of his treatment includes an infusion of the drug every six weeks. Even with medication, he has days when walking remains a struggle.
Still, he counts his blessings.
“I think about people who have far greater limitations than I do,” he said.
He met his wife, Ruth Ramos-Rodriguez, through social media, and they married in 2013.
In 2018, he was back at TCC but was injured in a car accident. His wife was physically injured and lost her job.
Gonzalez went to therapy, returned to work and re-enrolled in TCC in the fall of 2019. Things were looking up, then the pandemic hit.
“Who quits a job in a pandemic? Apparently, I do, and my wife wasn’t working at the time,” he says. “I’m not a spiritual person, but I took a leap of faith. I kept believing everything would be OK. Since then, my wife has gotten a job working with Hispanic students at Tulsa Public Schools.
“(Her job) allowed me to de-stress and focus on what I needed for school. That was a big help.”
Having less stress doesn’t mean no stress. Leaving the job meant no health insurance and problems paying monthly bills. He had a moment where he almost dropped out, again.
“Sometimes my head was not there. Here we were in the middle of a pandemic, worried about paying bills or where food would come from. And my truck broke down,” Gonzalez said.
“I got to the point where I wanted to give up. I thought I couldn’t do it anymore. I went to go withdraw but found out I was too late. If I hadn’t missed the date, it would’ve been easy to quit.
“Then, I thought, ‘OK Michael, you have time and support from your wife and mother and you’re in school. You’ve got to get this done.’”
It was made easier to find out he lacked just two classes in the fall semester. He credits his English instructor, David Chandler, for giving him extra help and motivation.
“He bent over backward to give me the encouragement I needed to get me going,” Gonzalez said. “It was because of him I finished the semester.”
Gonzalez finished on a high note, being inducted into the TCC National Society of Leadership and Success. He plans to attend Northeastern State University to earn a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity.
Commencement in a pandemic is not the traditional pomp and circumstance. Graduates drove to a carpeted spot, got out and accepted the degree from an administrator. Everyone wore masks; no spectators allowed.
But, TCC did have an online link for anyone to watch.
“My wife’s family in Peru watched,” he said. “It was sad not to be sitting around with other students who have gone through with you and to have all that energy. You miss that.
“But for someone who is 49, frankly that doesn’t matter to me. What matters is I did it. I beat the odds. If I can get my first degree at 49, anyone can do it.”
A consistent reminder of his goals is a corkboard Gonzalez keeps at home filled with sayings or photos.
Gonzalez finished a degree against all obstacles, through physical pain to the grief of loss in a pandemic. He did it with the help of others, tenacity and a strong will.
“More than anything else, stick close to family and friends; they are everything,” Gonzalez said. “You can have all the money in the world and job you want, but if you don’t have family and friends, you don’t have anything.
“It also doesn’t matter how old you are. If there is something you want, if you have a dream, go after it. Find your motivation and keep it in mind. Don’t lose that drive.”
