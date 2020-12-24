Ginnie Graham: Dark year doesn't stop TCC graduate from achieving life's goal

While waiting in line at the Tulsa Community College commencement a few weeks ago, Michael Gonzalez and his wife got the news her uncle had died of COVID-19.

He was among 11 of their friends and family who died of the virus this year. They lived in other states and Peru, which is the home country for his wife. Another handful of their loved ones were hospitalized.

It was a year that brought unemployment and further debilitation of his spinal arthritis, with no health insurance.

It also was one of the best years for Gonzalez.

After about three decades of fits and starts in different colleges, he finally donned a cap and gown to accept a college diploma — an associate’s degree in enterprise development.

“It’s been a helluva year,” Gonzalez said. “More than anything else, a degree is something I wanted; everyone has their dreams. My wife encouraged me, and my mother encouraged me.

“I kept telling myself this was my final chance. If you don’t do it now, you will never get it done. I’m 49 years old, and if I quit now, I wouldn’t be coming back, and that dream would be done.”