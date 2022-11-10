Gilcrease Turnpike to open Monday

The Gilcrease Turnpike is expected to open on Monday.

The new extension of the Gilcrease Expressway will facilitate travel from Interstate 44 to U.S. 412 across the Arkansas River four miles west of downtown.

Passenger cars, or vehicle with two axles, traveling the length of the state's shortest turnpike on the western edge of Tulsa will pay $2.05 if using a PikePass and $4.10 if using PlatePay.

Passenger vehicles not traveling the full length of the toll road will pay less, and vehicles with more axles will pay more.

For example, a vehicle with four axles will pay $4.10 using PikePass and $8.20 using PlatePay if traveling the entire length of the toll road.

PikePass accounts are prepaid. A device is mounted on a vehicle’s windshield. Tolls are automatically deducted from the prepaid account balance as a vehicle passes certain points on the toll road.

PlatePay takes a picture of the vehicle’s license plate at each of those toll points and send a bill to the person who holds the vehicle’s registration.

Ongoing construction on the roadway is expected for the next six months.

The new road has 22 bridges and covers five miles.

The cost is expected to be up to $363 million.

The Gilcrease Expressway was originally conceived in the 1950s as an outer loop around Tulsa.​

Video: Gilcrease Turnpike nearing completion.