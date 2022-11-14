Gilcrease Turnpike opens

An SUV crosses the north end of the new Gilcrease Turnpike on Monday, its first day open to traffic. The view here is from the ramps to and from U.S. 412, the Sand Springs Expressway west of downtown Tulsa, looking south toward Charles Page Boulevard and the Arkansas River. Construction on the turnpike began on Jan. 30, 2020. With its cost estimated at $340 million, according to Oklahoma Department of Transportation spokeswoman Brenda Perry Clark, the new road has 22 bridges and covers five miles.