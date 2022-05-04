Gilcrease officials, donors break ground for new museum

It was almost like the song.

As Vann Bighorse, director of the Osage Nation Language Department, pronounced a blessing in Osage and in English over the site of what will become the new Gilcrease Museum, a hawk circled lazily in the sky, coasting over the green Osage hills.

Bighorse’s blessing was part of the official groundbreaking ceremony for the new museum. It took place Tuesday in front of the expanse of now-bare ground on which the facility had stood for more than 70 years.

Susan Neal, executive director of Gilcrease Museum, said that May 3 was chosen for the groundbreaking as it was “the 73rd anniversary of the opening of the original museum by Thomas Gilcrease in 1949.”

Gilcrease, a Tulsa oilman and member of the Muskogee/Creek Nation, devoted a good deal of his life and fortune to amassing one of the largest collections of American art and history in the world, collecting not only paintings and sculptures but historic books and documents, some of which date to the early days of European exploration, as well as art and cultural artifacts from the country’s indigenous peoples.

In the 1950s, Gilcrease would turn ownership of the collection over to the city of Tulsa, which has operated and expanded the museum and its collection ever since.

However, when it became evident that the current facility was in need of massive repairs, the city determined it would be more expedient to raze the museum and build a new facility, rather than attempt to renovate the existing structure. Demolition of the old museum took place in January.

Construction of the new Gilcrease is expected to start later this year and is estimated to take between two and three years. The facility was designed by SmithGroup, a design firm based in Washington, D.C., which sought to incorporate elements that reflect the culture of the Osage Nation, on whose land the museum sits.

The new museum, said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, will be “symbolic of what we want Tulsa to be,” in honoring the past while embracing the future. It also, he said, will be a facility worthy of the collection it will showcase, which has been one of Tulsa’s leading tourist attractions as well as a source of civic pride.

“We should be proud that Tulsans are the owners of the greatest collection of American art and history that the U.S. Government doesn’t have,” Bynum said.

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who also serves as the state’s Secretary for Tourism, said, “I always tell people, if you want to understand America, you have to see Oklahoma. And that trip begins right here at Gilcrease.”

Bynum, using the same shovel former mayor James Maxwell used to break ground on an addition to Gilcrease in 1962, was first joined by students from the Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy, the Greenwood Leadership Academy and San Miguel School to dig the first ceremonial shovelsful of earth.

It was, Neal said, a way to acknowledge “the next generation” for whom the new Gilcrease is being built. A second groundbreaking, this time by city officials and representatives of major donors followed.

The ceremony also featured a recitation of an original poem by writer Amairani Perez Chamu and a performance by the Booker T. Washington High School Choir of “If I Believe,” a song written by its director, Lester Shaw.

“I know Dr. Shaw did not write that song for this occasion,” Neal said afterward, “but there have been many times during this process when we’ve had to remind ourselves, ‘If we believe, we will succeed.’”

The new Gilcrease Museum is being funded through public and private sources, including $65 million that was approved by Tulsa voters as part of Vision Tulsa and $10 million lead gift from the A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Foundation.

Other major donors, who have contributed $5 million or more the project, include the Helmerich Trust, the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, the Maxine and Jack Zarrow Family Foundation, the Sherman E. Smith Charitable Trust and the William S. Smith Charitable Trust.

The finished museum will be a 91,000-square-foot facility designed to meet contemporary standards for both the care of the Gilcrease permanent collection, as well as provide space for touring exhibitions and community gatherings not currently available in the immediate area.

In addition, the plans include some 460 acres of museum grounds that will offer 14 miles of trails for hiking and biking, along with other outdoor amenities.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.