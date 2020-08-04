Construction on the west leg of the Gilcrease Expressway is already 20% complete, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said.
"Construction is full steam ahead," OTA spokesman Jack Damrill said. "You can actually see the corridor. They're building the bridges and moving utilities. They're moving pretty quick."
Construction began in January, he said.
The OTA in July 2019 awarded a nearly $261 million contract for construction and financing for the west leg of the expressway.
The project consists of 5 miles of new, four-lane toll road beginning where the existing Gilcrease Expressway connects to Interstate 44 just south of West 51st Street and ends just north of U.S. 412 at Edison Street.
The project will include an adjacent multi-use trail and 22 bridges, including a bridge over the Arkansas River.
"Pillars are going up near the Arkansas River" as part of that bridge, he said. "You can see the whole alignment."
The estimated completion date is mid-summer 2022, Damrill said.
There will be periodic closures of nearby and cross streets during the new highway's construction, he said.
Toll rates have not yet been determined and likely won't be set until the road is near completion, he said.
The construction contract went to a partnership involving AECOM, an engineering and construction firm based in Los Angeles, and Duit Construction Co., based in Edmond.
The federal government also in May approved a $120 million loan to finish the project.
The project is part of the Driving Forward program, an expansion and improvement initiative for six turnpikes.
Tim Gatz, OTA director and transportation secretary, has said that the need for the corridor in west Tulsa was identified more than five decades ago.
An average of 53,600 vehicles per day travel on Interstate 44 near the south point of the Gilcrease west extension, and an average of 50,600 per day travel on U.S. 412 near the highway's north point, according to 2018 Oklahoma Department of Transportation traffic counts, the most recent available.
In 2010, lawmakers added the Gilcrease Expressway extension to the list of authorized turnpikes.
The project is a public-private partnership involving the Indian Nations Council of Governments, the city of Tulsa, Tulsa County, ODOT and the OTA.
AECOM-Duit will be providing nearly $125 million in short-term financing while it conducts the construction project, according to the OTA.