Gilcrease bridge over Arkansas River nearing completion, tollway expected to open in summer

With a bridge across the Arkansas River nearly finished, the Gilcrease Expressway extension is expected to be completed in the summer.

The 5-mile toll road project will connect the L.L. Tisdale Parkway in north Tulsa to Interstate 44 in west Tulsa, completing a western loop around the metro area.

“It is designed to help relieve urban traffic congestion during peak periods and will provide a new and more direct route to city attractions and points of interest in the Tulsa urban core,” said Brenda Perry, a transportation spokeswoman.

The project consists of five miles of new, four-lane toll road beginning where the existing Gilcrease Expressway connects to Interstate 44 just south of 51st Street in west Tulsa and ending just north of U.S. 412 at Edison Street west of downtown.

It will include an adjacent multi-use trail and 22 bridges, including two spans over the Arkansas River.

Traffic data collected in 2020, the most recent available, indicate that more than 52,000 vehicles travel each day on I-44 near its junction with I-244 and the Gilcrease Expressway, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.