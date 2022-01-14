 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gilcrease bridge over Arkansas River nearing completion, tollway expected to open in summer
Gilcrease bridge over Arkansas River nearing completion, tollway expected to open in summer

With a bridge across the Arkansas River nearly finished, the Gilcrease Expressway extension is expected to be completed in the summer.

The 5-mile toll road project will connect the L.L. Tisdale Parkway in north Tulsa to Interstate 44 in west Tulsa, completing a western loop around the metro area.

“It is designed to help relieve urban traffic congestion during peak periods and will provide a new and more direct route to city attractions and points of interest in the Tulsa urban core,” said Brenda Perry, a transportation spokeswoman.

The project consists of five miles of new, four-lane toll road beginning where the existing Gilcrease Expressway connects to Interstate 44 just south of 51st Street in west Tulsa and ending just north of U.S. 412 at Edison Street west of downtown.

It will include an adjacent multi-use trail and 22 bridges, including two spans over the Arkansas River.

Traffic data collected in 2020, the most recent available, indicate that more than 52,000 vehicles travel each day on I-44 near its junction with I-244 and the Gilcrease Expressway, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Nearly 47,000 vehicles travel on U.S. 412 near the Gilcrease Expressway interchange each day, according to ODOT.

Perry said the remaining work to be done includes creating bridge decks; paving; creating toll infrastructure; installing traffic signals, lights and signs; and striping lanes.

The costs of the tolls will be set by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and have yet to be determined, Perry said.

Cashless tolling, such as PikePass or Plate Pay, is planned for all turnpikes, including the Gilcrease, but specific conversion dates have not been set, she said.

The total cost of the project is $330 million, Perry said.

With the addition of the Gilcrease extension bridge, the Tulsa metro will have nine bridges crossing the Arkansas River. They are: Three city bridges — 21st/23rd streets (Tulsa), 71st (Tulsa) and 91st (Tulsa-Jenks) streets; and five state and U.S. highway bridges — Oklahoma 97 (Sand Springs), Interstates 244 and 44 (Tulsa), Oklahoma 364 (Creek Turnpike, Jenks-Tulsa) and U.S. 64/Memorial Drive (Bixby).

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

