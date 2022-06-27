Get prepared to vote Tuesday in Oklahoma

Voting precinct boundaries and polling stations may have changed. Many Tulsa County residents might find different information on newly distributed voter registration cards — whether it be a precinct number, a polling location or a legislative district — even if they haven’t moved in the past decade.

To view the specific sample ballot for your election precinct, go to the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.

Voters' actual ballots will differ depending on their party affiliation and where they live (which dictates which candidates will appear on the ballot).

Previews of state and local races

• Meet the three Republicans challenging Gov. Kevin Stitt in the primary race for governor: Joel Kintsel, Mark Sherwood and Moira McCabe.

• In the Democratic primary for governor, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister (who recently swapped parties) and will challenge former state Sen. Connie Johnson.

• Tulsa attorney Gentner Drummond is making his second attempt for the office, running against Tulsa attorney John O’Connor, who is seeking his first full term in the office. The winner will face a Libertarian in the general election.

• The primary races for the seat currently held by U.S. Sen. James Lankford have several candidates of both parties vying for the seat in Congress.

• Republicans John Cox, William Crozier, April Grace and Ryan Walters are on the state superintendent primary ballot, with the winner to face off with Democrat Jena Nelson.

• Republican voters in southeast Tulsa’s House District 79 will choose among two former local politicians and a retired engineer to challenge incumbent Democrat Melissa Provenzano.

• House District 76 incumbent Ross Ford will face off against Flippo Insurance agency partner Timothy Brooks on June 28 in the Republican race to represent parts of Broken Arrow and Tulsa.

• A former mayor, a business owner, a nurse and a former medical sales worker are competing for the House District 66 Republican nomination to represent the district in Osage County and northwestern Tulsa County.

• With Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, term-limited and now running for Congress, the race for Senate District 2 will come down to one of four Republicans from Claremore up against Democrat Jennifer A. Esau in November.

• House District 24 incumbent Logan Phillips faces Air Force veteran Chris Banning and Metropolitan Environmental Trust’s Executive Director Bobby Schultz in the Republican primary to represent parts of Beggs, Bixby, Glenpool, Jenks, Liberty, Mounds, Sapulpa and Winchester.

• State Sen. John Haste, a vice president for a home furnishings company, is seeking a second term in Senate District 36. His opponent David Dambroso, 34, is a consultant, also from Broken Arrow.

Previewing down-ballot state offices

Other statewide offices besides the governor's race may be contested just as fiercely, usually with less money and more difficult explanations of what it is they do.

Besides governor, Oklahoma elects 10 statewide officials: lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor and inspector, superintendent of public instruction, treasurer, insurance commissioner, labor commissioner, and three corporation commissioners.

Another election cycle shows 'party switching' in Oklahoma holds little sway

Every recent election cycle brings speculation that frustrated Democrats (or independents) in large numbers are migrating to the Republican Party in order to influence the GOP primary.

With every election cycle comes scant evidence that that has happened.

Far more Democrats switch to GOP than vice versa, and though it's hard to say why, "if you want a vote that matters, that's probably in the (Republican) primary," an OU political science professor says.

