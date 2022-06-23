Get prepared for June 28 election in Oklahoma; early voting starts today

A busy 2022 election season gets underway Thursday with three days of early in-person primary voting for federal, state and county offices.

Registered voters can cast their ballots at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave., on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Election Board will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

For those waiting to cast ballots till Tuesday, voting precinct boundaries and polling stations may have changed. Many Tulsa County residents might find different information on newly distributed voter registration cards — whether it be a precinct number, a polling location or a legislative district — even if they haven’t moved in the past decade.

To find your precinct and view a sample ballot, go to the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.

Previews of state and local races

• Meet the three Republicans challenging Gov. Kevin Stitt in the primary race for governor: Joel Kintsel, Mark Sherwood and Moira McCabe.

• In the Democratic primary for governor, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister (who recently swapped parties) and will challenge former state Sen. Connie Johnson.

• Tulsa attorney Gentner Drummond is making his second attempt for the office, running against Tulsa attorney John O’Connor, who is seeking his first full term in the office. The winner will face a Libertarian in the general election.

• The primary races for the seat currently held by U.S. Sen. James Lankford have several candidates of both parties vying for the seat in Congress.

• Republican voters in southeast Tulsa’s House District 79 will choose among two former local politicians and a retired engineer to challenge incumbent Democrat Melissa Provenzano.

• House District 76 incumbent Ross Ford will face off against Flippo Insurance agency partner Timothy Brooks on June 28 in the Republican race to represent parts of Broken Arrow and Tulsa.

• A former mayor, a business owner, a nurse and a former medical sales worker are competing for the House District 66 Republican nomination to represent the district in Osage County and northwestern Tulsa County.

Another election cycle shows 'party switching' in Oklahoma holds little sway

Every recent election cycle brings speculation that frustrated Democrats (or independents) in large numbers are migrating to the Republican Party in order to influence the GOP primary.

With every election cycle comes scant evidence that that has happened.

Far more Democrats switch to GOP than vice versa, and though it's hard to say why, "if you want a vote that matters, that's probably in the (Republican) primary," an OU political science professor says.

