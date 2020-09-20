'Get back to some kind of normalcy': New alert map for Tulsa responds to timeliness, discrepancy woes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tulsa Health Department soon will release its own COVID-19 hazard guidance in a color-coded map broken down by ZIP code to help inform residents of local risks with local data.

Bruce Dart, THD’s executive director, said differences between the state’s alert system and the White House task force reports have created confusion and questions about the data. Dart said he wants a local resource that is more timely and actionable than what is currently available.

“People really want to get back to some kind of normalcy in their lives,” Dart said. “I think this will actually help. They’ll see where issues are in Tulsa County, and hopefully it will help them make the right decisions for themselves.”

Monica Rogers, division chief of data and technology for THD, said the map will be similar to Johns Hopkins University methodology. She said it will more accurately reflect day-to-day risk because it is built on active cases, with cases considered active for 14 days after a positive test.

“If I know the ZIP code I live in and the risk in the neighborhood, I might alter my decision-making to not go shopping or out to dinner or another social gathering that has a higher risk profile,” Rogers said. “So that can help me geographically inform the decisions in my life.”