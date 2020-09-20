'Get back to some kind of normalcy': New alert map for Tulsa responds to timeliness, discrepancy woes

The Tulsa Health Department soon will release its own COVID-19 hazard guidance in a color-coded map broken down by ZIP code to help inform residents of local risks with local data.
Bruce Dart, THD’s executive director, said differences between the state’s alert system and the White House task force reports have created confusion and questions about the data. Dart said he wants a local resource that is more timely and actionable than what is currently available.
“People really want to get back to some kind of normalcy in their lives,” Dart said. “I think this will actually help. They’ll see where issues are in Tulsa County, and hopefully it will help them make the right decisions for themselves.”
Monica Rogers, division chief of data and technology for THD, said the map will be similar to Johns Hopkins University methodology. She said it will more accurately reflect day-to-day risk because it is built on active cases, with cases considered active for 14 days after a positive test.
“If I know the ZIP code I live in and the risk in the neighborhood, I might alter my decision-making to not go shopping or out to dinner or another social gathering that has a higher risk profile,” Rogers said. “So that can help me geographically inform the decisions in my life.”
Dart noted a ZIP-code level map might be especially helpful for schools to know what’s happening in their respective footprints.
The state releases White House reports Wednesdays; they’re dated the prior Sunday and include data the week leading up to that Friday.
“I don’t really care what occurred last week; I want to know what’s happening right now,” Dart said. “Our data we gather daily, so we know what’s happening right now.”
He said the state’s alert system is based on symptom onset, not the date of the positive lab report. Rogers added that there easily could be a lag time of seven to 10 days from symptom onset to how long it takes a person to get a test and receive the result.
So again, Dart said, not as timely as what he wants for Tulsa County.
The weekly map will be based on a 14-day moving average of active cases in each ZIP code per 1,000 residents. There will be four alert levels: green for low risk, yellow for moderate risk, orange for high risk, red for severe risk.
Clear and plain behavior guidance corresponding to each color will accompany the map, Dart said. He expects it to be released early next week.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force’s weekly report currently has one-third of the state in the red zone for high rates of spread, while the governor’s weekly alert system shows moderate risk or less across all of Oklahoma.
State health officials acknowledged Sept. 4 that moderate risk is essentially the upper limit on the state’s alert system for public use because the red high-risk category is meant as a warning sign for the governor.
Dart has previously said that the White House task force’s most strict recommendations are broad and might be pertinent for some cities or counties experiencing efficient virus transmission but aren’t yet necessary in Tulsa.
He said local contact-tracing data don’t support closing bars or limiting indoor restaurant capacity because the top spreaders here are K-12 schools, universities and colleges, and long-term care facilities. He noted that the week from Sept. 6-12 also had a few local outbreaks identified with faith-based activities.
There weren’t any outbreaks found from sporting events or private gatherings, he said.
“We just want to do something where people can focus on Tulsa County and look at what hazards are where they live, work and play,” Dart said. “Hopefully this will help them with that, and hopefully they’ll feel confident about what the risk is and where that risk is at.”
Dart said most weekday routines are similar, so people typically know where they are going each day and can use the map accordingly.
He hopes it will help remind people with “COVID fatigue” to do the three W’s — wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands — rather than be discouraged by conflicting risk assessment maps.
“Frankly, there might be a chance that we have to do (a risk map) with the flu as well, so people know exactly what’s happening here,” Dart said. “I think we can’t ignore one because we’re probably going to have a twindemic come October, November and December.”
Featured video
COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues
Corey Jones
918-581-8359
Twitter: @JonesingToWrite
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.