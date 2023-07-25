Kevin Canfield Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Kevin Canfield Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The architects, engineers, construction workers and local officials gathering Wednesday morning for a topping out ceremony at the site of the new Gilcrease Museum won’t see any artwork — unless you count the genius of the building’s design and orientation.

From inside the hodgepodge of structures that was the old Gilcrease Museum, visitors rarely caught a glimpse of the rolling Osage Hills to the north and west, and the Tulsa skyline to the east was a memory left at the front door.

The new Gilcrease Museum will celebrate its surroundings. With its high glass walls, outdoor terraces and an amphitheater, the structure will highlight the natural beauty outside as much as it does the priceless artwork inside.

“I remember thinking when I first got to the site in 2019, that the views of the hills were so awe-inspiring,” said SmithGroup’s Ivan O'Garro, the project’s lead designer. “I knew that we had to find a way to elevate that experience and make it accessible to everyone that would visit the museum in the future.”

The new museum building, which is being built within the footprint of the old one off Gilcrease Museum Road northwest of downtown, is scheduled to be completed in the final months of 2024 but won’t be open to the public until 2026.

That two-year window will be used to prepare the interior of the building for the art it will showcase and preserve.

“The exhibit fabrication, media development and installation will take approximately 24 months,” said Susan Neal, executive director of Gilcrease Museum. “The city must have funding in hand to contract for these services, which hopefully will be later this fall.

“Installing a collection of this size and value is not a cookie-cutter process. As stewards of the Gilcrease collection, we will do this work responsibly.”

The new museum will have six stories, three of which will include exhibit space open to the public. Three stories, including the outdoor terrace on the top of the building, will be above ground, and three floors will be partially or fully below ground.

“The lower levels of the building are ... earth tones, creating a link to the ground, while the upper levels utilize sky tones, blending architecture into the atmosphere,” O’Garro said.

Tying it all together is a three-story atrium that runs through the center of the museum from a lower level to a skylight in the building’s upper level.

O’Garro said the atrium is meant to represent the “immensity and verticality of the sky.”

“The concept for the museum centers upon humankind's connection with nature and aligns cardinal directions to natural elements and experiences — north/sky, south/earth, east/day, west/night — grounding the visitors' experience in these natural phenomena,” he said.

That will become abundantly clear from the moment visitors enter the building.

“In the entry, when you walk in, there is a three-story window that literally frames the Osage Hills just like a piece of art,” Neal said. “That is what was intended.”

Unlike the old museum, the new Gilcrease will have plenty of spaces for people to gather, including an amphitheater on the north side of the building and outdoor terraces on the entry and upper levels with views of the Osage Hills and Stuart Park. The upper terrace will feature a multipurpose event space.

“The generous roof terrace echoes the former museum's much-beloved Vista Room," O’Garro said. “Still, this higher elevation in the new museum affords more expansive views of the natural beauty.”

A separate aspect of the project, contingent on securing private funding, would give visitors to the opportunity to immerse themselves in the natural surroundings of the 460-acre Gilcrease property. Plans call for constructing 14 miles of mountain bike and hiking trails that would ultimately connect to the regional trail system.

"The indoor and outdoor spaces flow, allowing more programming and inclusive community events," O'Garro said. "Working with the Tulsa community and Tribal Nations, the Gilcrease Museum will continue to enhance the relationships between history, art, nature, and humankind."

City officials initially planned to spend $83.6 million to renovate and expand the originally museum, which opened in 1949. Mayor G.T. Bynum, following the recommendation of a task force established to oversee the project, later decided that it would make more sense structurally, economically and functionally to invest the funding into a new building.

A big factor in that decision was the museum’s aging mechanical system. The new museum will have a state-of-the-art central utility plant, which creates a safe environment for the art collection.

The current overall project budget is $139.2 million.

“It’s a whole different experience,” Deputy Director of Public Works Paul Zachary said of the new museum. “If you went to the Gilcrease before, forget it. This is a whole new deal.”

Topping out, or topping off, ceremonies pre-date the birth of Christ and have come to signify slightly different things to different cultures. In Scandinavia, for example, a tree was placed atop the highest beam of a wooden structure to appease spirits whose environment had been disturbed.

Wednesday’s ceremony is intended to commemorate the completion of the exterior framing of the new structure.

Andrew Witte will be there, as he has worked on the project since it began in December 2021.

“I intentionally made sure I brought my kids out here through the old building before they pulled everything out of it and tore it down so they would have a point of perspective,” said Witte, who is leading the construction project for Flintco. “What a difference.”