George Kaiser joins grand opening celebration for Tulsa's fourth Educare site

Tulsa's first three Educare sites are located at Kendall-Whittier, Hawthorne and MacArthur elementaries. Construction on the fourth site began in 2019 and cost about $12 million. The George Kaiser Family Foundation funded half the project, while bond funds paid for the other half.

Educare 4 is about 35,000 square feet, which is 10,000 square feet larger than the previous sites. Kaiser said the extra space is designed to allow the organization to extend its services beyond the children reached in normal schools. A new program called Early Learning Works is centered at this location and enables the center to educate families about how to develop constructive interactions with their kids.

Tulsa Educare Executive Director Cindy Decker said Celia Clinton Elementary was chosen for the city's fourth center due to its proximity to numerous low-income families.

The early childhood center currently serves 164 kids whose ages range from six weeks to five years old. There are 16 classrooms, multiple training and meeting rooms, a commercial kitchen and multiple playgrounds and outdoor learning environments.