George Bush takes artful look at immigration in new book

"I said I didn't want to get back into politics," Bush said. "But I did think maybe one way of getting people to look at immigration in a new way was to paint some portraits and help tell these people's stories."

Bush talked about the first painting in the series, of Joseph Kim, who managed to escape from an oppressive regime to come to America, and who now works for the George W. Bush Institute on human rights issues.

"A lot of the people in this book have escaped from unspeakable harm," he said. "When I painted Joseph, the shadows in the painting are a rich blue and purple, but his face is well-lit. And when I looked at it, I realized this was a guy who went from darkness to light. And that is what America represents to a lot of people — the chance to go from darkness to light."

Bush said a great deal needs to be done to solve the country's issues with immigration — a comprehensive approach to the situation that keeps the country's borders secure while providing ways for those wanting to find a better life for themselves and their children.

The system should be equitable, such as having a visa system that is attuned to market demands to give seasonal, migrant workers the chance to have some sort of job security, he said.