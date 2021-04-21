George Bush takes artful look at immigration in new book

George W. Bush rejects the idea that immigration is a partisan issue.
And one of the ways to prove that is to set aside what the former U.S. president described as "all the noise and ugliness and finger-pointing and take a sober-minded and more optimistic look" at the sort of people who have come to this country and the contributions, large and small, they have made to their new homeland.
That, Bush said during a virtual book event Wednesday with Tulsa's Magic City Books, is what he hopes readers of his book "Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants" glean from the 43 portraits in the book, along with the personal stories of the individuals featured.
Bush took part in a conversation with Magic City Books co-founder Jeff Martin that was live streamed on YouTube.
The former president took up painting after he left the White House in 2008, at first inspired by reading that the British prime minister was an avid painter.
"It was a life-changing experience," he said. "I've gone from someone who had no interest in art to an evangelist for art."
Bush described himself as a "project painter" who tends to focus on a certain subject for a period of time. The project that become "Out of Many, One" (the translation of the U.S. motto "E pluribus unum") started when people urged him to become involved in the current debate over immigration.
"I said I didn't want to get back into politics," Bush said. "But I did think maybe one way of getting people to look at immigration in a new way was to paint some portraits and help tell these people's stories."
Bush talked about the first painting in the series, of Joseph Kim, who managed to escape from an oppressive regime to come to America, and who now works for the George W. Bush Institute on human rights issues.
"A lot of the people in this book have escaped from unspeakable harm," he said. "When I painted Joseph, the shadows in the painting are a rich blue and purple, but his face is well-lit. And when I looked at it, I realized this was a guy who went from darkness to light. And that is what America represents to a lot of people — the chance to go from darkness to light."
Bush said a great deal needs to be done to solve the country's issues with immigration — a comprehensive approach to the situation that keeps the country's borders secure while providing ways for those wanting to find a better life for themselves and their children.
The system should be equitable, such as having a visa system that is attuned to market demands to give seasonal, migrant workers the chance to have some sort of job security, he said.
"America is a unique and beautiful place," he said. "It is a unique, welcoming country, and we need to keep it so."