The author of the most banned book in the U.S. spoke Wednesday night about working to balance creativity with speaking up against censorship.

Maia Kobabe, the author and illustrator of “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” spoke about the writing process and censorship during the University of Tulsa’s Switchyard festival. The memoir details Kobabe's journey to self-discovery as nonbinary, asexual and someone who uses the Spivak gender-neutral pronouns e, em and eir.

As an introvert, Kobabe said, finding that balance can be difficult.

“A big challenge for me has been how do I both respond to this moment and make sure that I speak up — that I speak up against censorship, that I speak up for freedom of information and access to information (and) the First Amendment while also maintaining that quiet time that is necessary for creative work," Kobabe said.

“Gender Queer” was challenged 151 times in 2022 because of its LGBTQ content and claims that it is sexually explicit, according to the American Library Association. No other book was challenged more.

In 2022, according to the association, 1,269 attempts were made to censor library books and resources.

Kobabe said during Wednesday's event that book sales are generally likely to go up as a result of censorship.

“The challenges that are happening are hitting the communities where it is happening, and when a book is removed, it is the community that is impoverished, not me,” Kobabe said.

Kobabe’s memoir and Mike Curato's book "Flamer" were banned from Tulsa Public Schools libraries and classrooms last July after an informal challenge, according to PEN America data.

The books were challenged after then-Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters, now the state superintendent, tweeted screenshots of the graphic novels taken from the conservative social media account “Libs of TikTok.”

The book was available at Nathan Hale and Booker T. Washington high schools before the ban, the Tulsa World has reported.

“I am, of course, disappointed that the book has been banned in the public schools, but I was also informed that it has not been banned in the public libraries, so I’m glad that it is available locally,” Kobabe said in an interview after the event.

Kobabe has been encouraged by bookstore owners who have ordered copies of the book.

Sharing writings with family members and friends before publishing online and in print “was nerve wracking. … Some of these comics, they touch on intimate topics — like there’s one where I talk about nightmares about period blood, and gender dysphoria and masturbation, touchy subjects,” Kobabe said.

“And I worry about sharing them. I’m worried it would change how people saw me while also wanting to change how people saw me.”

Kobabe thinks every person has a story to tell.

“I really hope that this wave of challenges doesn’t silence the voice of sort of newbie writers,” Kobabe said. “Or even writers that haven’t put pen to paper, because I think a huge goal of the censorship is to scare people and to silence people, and, instead, we have to like, as authors and readers, we have to renew our commitment to diverse voices.”

