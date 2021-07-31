Watch Now: Gathering Place's new executive director excited about opportunity

“The tagline was ‘Travel Transformed,’” Badin said. “That was our goal, to transform travel.”

One innovation he helped introduce was the airport’s wait-time technology, which allows travelers to check how long a wait they can expect at each of the airport’s 16 checkpoints.

“You can also go on the app and see it as well,” Badin said. “So you can plan where you want to park and stuff based on the wait time to get to the checkpoint.”

Jeff Stava, executive director and trustee of Tulsa's Gathering Place LLC, said Badin was one of hundreds of people who expressed interest in becoming Gathering Place’s next executive director. Badin’s extensive experience in all facets of park operations and customer service — and enthusiasm for the work — is what set him apart from other applicants, Stava said.

“Julio has a real passion for excellence, and he has a passion for impact, and it makes him a perfect leader for the park as we kind of enter our next phase of operations,” Stava said.

Badin sees his new job as not much different from his old ones — to ensure top-quality customer service. Only now he gets to work in a park he says he was taken aback by when he first visited it a few months ago.