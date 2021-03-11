Signature events return to the Gathering Place for 2021

The Gathering Place, recently named the nation’s best city park in a USA Today poll, announced its calendar of free signature events at the park in 2021.

From cultural celebrations and food festivals to educational programs and seasonal events, the 11 signature events will, according to a news release, provide a variety of dynamic, socially distant programming that is safe for the entire community.

“Our one-of-a-kind signature events are designed to be world-class by distinction and diverse in content to appeal to all demographics providing unique engagements for our guests,” Tony Moore, the Gathering Place’s executive director, said in the news release.

“Our programming team has worked hard to bring back some of Tulsa’s favorite signature events. After the year that 2020 turned out to be, we are looking forward to welcoming visitors back into the park to enjoy our programming and events in a safe manner.”

The 11 signature events and their dates are:

March 15-19: Spring Break