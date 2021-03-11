Signature events return to the Gathering Place for 2021

The Gathering Place, recently named the nation’s best city park in a USA Today poll, announced its calendar of free signature events at the park in 2021.
From cultural celebrations and food festivals to educational programs and seasonal events, the 11 signature events will, according to a news release, provide a variety of dynamic, socially distant programming that is safe for the entire community.
“Our one-of-a-kind signature events are designed to be world-class by distinction and diverse in content to appeal to all demographics providing unique engagements for our guests,” Tony Moore, the Gathering Place’s executive director, said in the news release.
“Our programming team has worked hard to bring back some of Tulsa’s favorite signature events. After the year that 2020 turned out to be, we are looking forward to welcoming visitors back into the park to enjoy our programming and events in a safe manner.”
The 11 signature events and their dates are:
March 15-19: Spring Break
The Gathering Place will host five days of new adventures and socially distanced activities for kids of all ages. Presented by Public Service Company of Oklahoma, there will be something safe for everyone, from nature and art to sports and STEAM.
May 21-22: Tulsa in Harmony
Tulsa in Harmony is a congregation of gospel artists and community choirs who lend their voices in one accord. They sing of their hopes and their faith and aspirations of a more unified community and a more unified Tulsa. This inspirational two-night event of music and dance will showcase local and nationally acclaimed gospel singers coming together to share their love of music and gift of harmony.
June 26: Caribbean Vibes: A Reggae Carnival
The island state of mind will come to Tulsa with this event. The weekend will be packed full of live dancing, Caribbean music, food and more dancing.
July 4: Fireworks Watch Party
An evening full of red, white and blue-themed activities will be offered before a fireworks show.
July 24: La Fiesta de Tulsa
The Latin and Hispanic cultures in the community will be celebrated with this annual, fan-favorite festival. Latin cultures will come together for a night filled with cultural food and drink, crafts and live performances.
Aug. 14: Riverside Rib Festival
A new barbeque tradition will feature a day of grilling, chilling and challenging some of the top BBQ masters in the region. The event will include live music, local brews and, of course, barbeque.
Sept. 11: Tulsa Beer & Wine Festival
This second annual event will feature themed realms and food pairings with local and national craft beers and exotic wines. Culinary tips from master chefs and expert wine vintners will be offered, and food from some local restaurants can be sampled as string musicians and other entertainers serenade. Tickets for tastings will be available for purchase.
Sept. 25: Oklahoma Tribal Celebration
This native arts and culture festival, which was one of the region’s largest and most comprehensive Native American festivals in 2019, is coming back to honor and celebrate Oklahoma tribes. Participating Native American tribes will share their stories and speak of their cultural legacy in various realms within the park, and visitors can experience their music, dance, art, food and fashion.
Oct. 16-17: Trucktoberfest
Presented by Bob Hurley RV, this two-day festival is a culinary magnet featuring the city’s top food trucks serving any and every type of food prepared on wheels.
Oct. 30-31: Sweets & Treats on Spooky Street
Not-so-scary ghosts and ghouls can take part in this kid-friendly, family trick-or-treating experience presented by U.S. Cellular. The event will include games, costume contests and live entertainment.
Dec. 17-Jan. 2: Winter Wonderland
This event, presented by American Airlines, will spread holiday cheer with special performances, carolers, festive food and holiday drinks. Visitors can enjoy a ride on the Winter Wonderland Express and explore thousands of twinkling lights as the park is transformed into a festive holiday village. Santa Claus will be there for family pictures.