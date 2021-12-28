New Discovery Lab children's museum designed to thrill, challenge and educate visitors

“I think that is going to be a really exciting place for kids and adults. There is a lot of high energy. It is a very exciting atmosphere, but there is also a lot of systems thinking,” Childress-Wimp said. “So we prompt you to think about when the ball gets sucked up by the vacuum, where does it go? What part does it play in the system?”

Amidst all the play and excitement will be what Mannell refers to as “pockets of dwell.” They are just what they sound like — areas where things slow down and children participate in challenge-based activities to help them better understand the concepts they’ve been exploring in the exhibits.

They include the Science Lab, Little Lab — for children 4 years of age and younger — and the WorkShop. Each will be staffed by trained educators who will assist students and families in their activities.

“They are areas where you are going to kind of come out of the rush a little bit and you are going to be able to dwell on something either related to that particular area of science or kind of do something that is challenge based with real tools,” Mannell said.