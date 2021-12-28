New Discovery Lab children's museum designed to thrill, challenge and educate visitors

Wow!
The new Discovery Lab building at the Gathering Place is big, spacious and spectacular. And that’s without any children scurrying around.
Think how much better it will be when it’s filled with their joy, their curiosity and their mischief.
That’s about all Anne Mannell and a core group of her colleagues have been contemplating for the last six years, and they’re about to find out in mid- to late January when the facility opens to the public.
“I think what is going to be very exciting is just the varied experiences on the floor,” said Mannell, director of organizational development for Discovery Lab. “I mean, there is something I think for everybody, which I just love, because then you have a vehicle to get to almost everybody.
“You think about the different ways that children learn and families learn and families interact; I think you are going to find it here.”
That’s by design. Mannell is a founding board member of Tulsa Children’s Museum, which operates under the name Discovery Lab.
The organization had no physical home when it was incorporated in 2007. The next half dozen years were spent providing outreach programs, assessing community needs and raising money. It found a space to operate in 2013 at the city’s old recreation building at Owen Park, where it flourished despite having limited room.
Discovery Lab’s new home on the southeast corner of 31st Street and Riverside Drive is 57,000 square feet. The museum raised $51 million in public and private dollars to design and build the structure and to fund a $5 million operating reserve.
The three-story building includes more than 20,000 square feet of floor space for exhibits, 4,500 square feet of classroom space and a third-floor event space that overlooks the Arkansas River, the Gathering Place and downtown Tulsa.
Discovery Lab comes up with its own exhibit ideas and constructs most of them. But they’re not in it alone: Mannell and her staff visited other children’s museums to see what they liked and what they didn’t and to learn how those museums run their operations.
Science Museum of Minnesota even pitched in to construct one of Discovery Lab’s biggest and most ingenious exhibits, Ballapalooza.
Tulsa-area high school students have been contributing exhibit ideas for years as part of an annual exhibit design challenge.
“It is the best job in the world, because you get to say, ‘What if we did this? What if we did that?’ and then we get to do it,” Mannell said.
Lynnsey Childress-Wimp, Discovery Lab’s director of exhibits, said one thing that hasn’t changed in the move to a bigger and better facility is the museum’s mission.
“We are trying to inspire curiosity. I think that that is what it all boils down to,” Childress-Wimp said. “That is our vision. If you can make kids curious, they are going to keep wanting to learn; they are going to keep diving deeper, so everything here is designed to give them that spark.”
Although the new museum is much larger and has many more exhibits than the old one, Childress-Wimp said visitors will see a couple of familiar sights, starting with the tape tunnels.
“I think that that is the biggest thing that kids are going to notice when they walk through the door is just this moment of, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ Standing at the front door you can’t even see everything you can do, which is different from our last space,” Childress-Wimp said.
“We tripled our square footage, so now it is going to take you longer to explore. There are more things to find.”
All of Discovery Lab’s exhibits have multiple components, and all are interactive. They include a HydroLab, where children can draw pictures that appear in a waterfall, channel water and explore the science behind water vapors on Fog Island.
Childress-Wimp is a big fan of the Ballapooloza exhibit. The huge tangle of tubes, ropes, buckets and balls is designed to get visitors thinking about how systems operate by working together to move the balls from one point to another.
“I think that is going to be a really exciting place for kids and adults. There is a lot of high energy. It is a very exciting atmosphere, but there is also a lot of systems thinking,” Childress-Wimp said. “So we prompt you to think about when the ball gets sucked up by the vacuum, where does it go? What part does it play in the system?”
Amidst all the play and excitement will be what Mannell refers to as “pockets of dwell.” They are just what they sound like — areas where things slow down and children participate in challenge-based activities to help them better understand the concepts they’ve been exploring in the exhibits.
They include the Science Lab, Little Lab — for children 4 years of age and younger — and the WorkShop. Each will be staffed by trained educators who will assist students and families in their activities.
“They are areas where you are going to kind of come out of the rush a little bit and you are going to be able to dwell on something either related to that particular area of science or kind of do something that is challenge based with real tools,” Mannell said.
She and Childress-Wimp each take great pride in the number and quality of the exhibits the new museum will offer. But they are perhaps most proud of the fact that what visitors experience inside the building was envisioned, designed and, for the most part, constructed by Discovery Lab.
“These are truly original exhibits. These are things you can only find in Tulsa,” said Childress-Wimp. “They are unique to us; they are developed by us; many of them are fabricated by us, and I think that is what sets us apart.
“This is all new — you can’t find it anywhere else.”
For more information about Discovery Lab, including membership options and benefits, go to DiscoveryLab.org.