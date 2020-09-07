Gathering Place to grow with pedestrian bridge project

Here’s something that gets forgotten in all of the discussion about reconstructing Zink Dam and building a new pedestrian bridge: the $465 million park sitting next to those structures isn’t done.

The Gathering Place is not finished. Anyone who uses the River Parks trail on the west side of the park knows this. Look west from the trail through the chain link fence and it’s apparent that there is no plaza onto which the new pedestrian bridge could land and that the promised north bump out is yet to be completed.

But they will be, along with the new pedestrian bridge, in about 28 months, in time for the opening of the rebuilt Zink Dam, which the city began working on in mid-August.

The city has allocated $27.4 million for the new pedestrian bridge. The plaza and bump out are part of the privately funded park.

Demolition of the old pedestrian bridge is scheduled for late October or November.

“We still have to finish out the (river) bank of the Gathering Place, which is the plaza area where the bridge will actually land in the Gathering Place,” said Jeff Stava, director and trustee of Tulsa’s Gathering Place LLC. “It is a large stone, open plaza to accept people and assimilate them onto the trail.”