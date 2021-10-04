Gathering Place, Shawnee coffee shop settle dispute over use of name

The owners of the coffee shop have denied intentionally trying to profit from the park’s trademarked name.

“This couldn’t be further from the truth. We, the Hilton’s and Ingram’s, love our community and our town so deeply,” they wrote in a Facebook post after the lawsuit was filed. “It’s always been our hope to provide high quality and unique coffee beverages and baked goods, as well as to create a comfortable and welcoming space for you and your families to enjoy.”

Bayly Coffee LLC was listed as the defendant in the lawsuit, and Jesse Ingram was named as the registered agent for the company.

According to the coffee shop’s website, its name was an abbreviation of its mission statement and a summary of the owners’ intentions in opening the business.

“This specialty coffee shop seeks to be a home away from home for the community of Shawnee, OK, providing a space to meet comfortably and build relationships,” the website states.

The coffee shop partners with Bayly Botanicals to provide its customers with coffee and the opportunity to leave with a plant, according to the website.

The 66.5-acre park in Tulsa opened along a stretch of Riverside Drive in September 2018 at a cost of $400 million. The George Kaiser Family Foundation proposed, developed and oversaw the construction of the park. It also was the major donor for the privately funded project.

