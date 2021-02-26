Gathering Place named best city park in the country in USA Today poll

“We did 2.2 million (visitors) in a COVID year,” Moore said.

Phase one of Gathering Place opened in September 2018. The 66.5-acre park stretches along both sides of Riverside Drive for more than a mile, offering a mix of eye-popping and challenging attractions for children of all ages, a pond for kayaking and canoeing, basketball courts, a skate park, a lodge, a boathouse, and other amenities.

“Anyone building a new park right now they are certainly coming to the Gathering Place to look and see what we did,” Moore said. “Fun is clearly integrated in our DNA, but we’ve also not neglected the social and the educational” aspects.

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell calls the park a show-stopping recruitment tool.

“For us to rebrand the state of Oklahoma the right way, to get away from this Dust Bowl brand, and to become a globally recognized brand, the Gathering Place has to play a central role in that,” Pinnell said. “The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Gathering Place have to be in the middle of a lot of the rebranding efforts that we are making to the state.”

In addition to the two USA Today awards, Gathering Place has won eight national and international awards.