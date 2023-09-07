Kevin Canfield Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Kevin Canfield Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

So much is big and bold about Gathering Place — its cost, its size, its attendance figures, its mission — that five years after the park opened on Sept. 8, 2018, it can be easy to overlook the small moments and lasting memories that make up the magic of the park’s success.

But a stroll through the 66.5-acre urban oasis will fix that. There, you’re bound to run into people like Laura Hunt, mother to Penelope, 2½, and Bessie, 9 months, who with her husband, Tim Hunt, moved to Tulsa from Kansas City about six weeks ago.

“We knew about it. ... We have friends here who would always come here, so that was like one of the main reasons we moved here, was the park,” Laura Hunt said as she watched Penelope play in the sand at Chapman Adventure Playground. “Being a stay-at-home mom, it was nice having something like this to be able to do every day.”

Businessman and philanthropist George Kaiser envisioned just such scenarios when, in the early 2000s, he listed the creation of attractive outdoor gathering spots along the Arkansas River as a priority for his foundation, the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

“It could provide a nostalgic memory in the minds of kids who grew up here, so that when they establish their careers and start to build a family, this is the place they want to come back to,” Kaiser said in a 2018 interview with the Tulsa World.

There was more to it. Kaiser saw the park as a vehicle to bring people of diverse backgrounds together who might not otherwise have reason to connect.

The hope, he said at the time, was that visitors would “understand better that people who don’t have the same background they may have, still have the same interests and dreams and wishes for their kids and their family.”

Five years later, the park has far exceeded Kaiser’s hopes and dreams, said Jeff Stava, executive director and trustee of Tulsa’s Gathering Place LLC.

“George’s vision for the Gathering Place has been a hit in spades,” Stava said. “I mean, as far as making it a place that all Tulsans feel welcome and all Tulsans feel that it’s something that is for them, I feel like the city’s embraced it in an incredible way.

“We have had 11.4 million visitors in our last five years.”

They’ve come from every state and several foreign countries, according to park officials, providing an avalanche of free advertising for the city.

Stava said Gathering Place, along with the Philbrook and Gilcrease museums and the city’s great restaurants and music scene, are putting Tulsa on the map.

“We have a coolness that a lot of people say is kind of like Austin 20 years ago. But I like to say most that Tulsa is unique and different,” Stava said. “And the Gathering Place is just one part of that.

“There’s a lot of things going on in the city that make our city an attractive place for people to want to be here.”

Public-private partnership

GKFF dreamed up Gathering Place and was the driving force behind its construction. But Stava and Kaiser are quick to point out that it was a community endeavor.

The foundation contributed more than $200 million, including $50 million in land, to the project. Local corporations and philanthropists pitched in approximately $200 million, and the city invested $65 million in public infrastructure.

That’s $465 million well spent as far as Mayor G.T. Bynum is concerned.

“I think the greatest long-term impact of the Gathering Place will be that it raised the bar of expectation for this generation of Tulsans,” Bynum said. “I remember when I was driving my kids to the groundbreaking years ago, and they were complaining that they didn’t want to go listen to a bunch of speeches at ‘some park.’

“I explained to them that this was going to be the best park in any city in America, and that is exactly what it has turned out to be.”

And that’s not just his opinion, Bynum said.

“I’ve hosted everyone from global billionaire philanthropists to toddlers barely able to walk in that park, and every single one of them has been awestruck,” he said. “There really is something for everyone to love about the Gathering Place.”

What’s changed, what hasn’t

When it comes to playground equipment and attractions, not much has changed since that overcast Saturday morning when stilt-walkers, bands and dancers mingled with thousands of other Tulsans in a parade along Riverside Drive marking the opening of the park.

The Vista restaurant atop the ONEOK Boathouse is the one notable exception. Originally envisioned as an up-scale dining venue, it has gone through several iterations and now serves as a special events space.

Park officials say the 2019 flooding along the Arkansas River and the onset of COVID-19 the next year kept visitors away from the park and complicated the job market, resulting in a change of plans for the space.

“There’s just been a lot of demand for space here by groups, and we are very hesitant of taking the space away in the (Williams) Lodge and stuff like that,” said Julio Badin, the park’s executive director. “And so it’s a good use of the space.”

What’s next

When Williams Crossing — the new pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River — opens in a year, so will 5½ acres of Gathering Place property along the river’s eastern bank.

The bumpouts, as they are commonly called, will extend about a quarter of a mile from approximately 30th Street and Riverside Drive to the north entrance of the park at John Williams Way.

“They’re going to get the QuikTrip Lakeview Lawn, which occupies the north bumpout, which will be rigged with electrical and sound, just like the Great Lawn, so that we can do performances on it,” Stava said. “It’ll have a really open area near the water’s edge where we can have a stage and do performances.

“It’ll also have a pathway that runs along the water’s edge, so it’ll allow Tulsans for the very first time to get down to the water’s edge and be engaged with the Arkansas River.”

Development of the final 37 acres of park space — which will put the total at more than 100 — is planned for the east side of Riverside Drive south of Discovery Lab.

The details have yet to be determined, Stava said.

“We have begun to inventory the programming that we have at the park and what’s really working, what we could use more of, what we can use less of,” Stava said. “We’ve started kind of looking at where we might have gaps in the types of programming for different age groups. ... All of that is kind of in the beginning stages.”

A grateful community

One of the things Laura Hunt loves about Gathering Place is there’s something different for her children to do every time they visit.

“And there is a little baby area for her,” Hunt said, nodding at the stroller where Bessie was resting. “We can just walk around, too. They usually take naps in the stroller, which is really nice.”

Hunt said she and her husband love Tulsa, in part because it’s smaller and easier to get around than Kansas City. And then there’s the park.

“We don’t have anything like this in Kansas City,” Hunt said. “It’s just so much better than just going to a traditional park where you have like two playgrounds, and no shade.”

Badin says he hears similar expressions of gratitude nearly every time he bumps into visitors to the park.

“They say thank you. Please tell George ‘thank you’ for building this park,” Badin said.

For a complete list of anniversary events at the park this weekend, go to gatheringplace.org./fiveyears.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.