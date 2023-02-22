BROKEN ARROW — After a six-year hiatus, Gatesway Foundation's long-running Hot Air Balloon Festival will return this fall, the organization announced.

The festival is being planned for Oct. 13-14 at the Broken Arrow Events Park, 21101 E. 101st St.

The festival will help celebrate the 60th anniversary of Gatesway, a nonprofit that serves adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

The festival was last held in 2017 at the Events Park. It was planned for 2018, but the weather forced cancellation.

The returning festival will include a corporate night on Friday, Oct. 13, complete with dinner under the glow of the hot air balloons and musical entertainment. The festival will be open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Gatesway will be working to scout pilots, volunteers, vendors, sponsors and donors to support both the return of the festival and Gatesway's mission.

If you or your organization are interested in being involved, contact Kristina Watkins, Gatesway director of business development, at kwatkins@gatesway.org or at 918-259-1489.