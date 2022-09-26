Gas prices up 20 cents in Tulsa over past week despite fall in oil prices

Gasoline prices have risen about 20 cents per gallon in Tulsa in the past week, despite a fall in oil prices.

“One of the longest gas price declines on record has finally come to an end after 14 weeks, with gas prices shooting up in several regions amidst myriad refinery issues from the West Coast to the Great Lakes and in between,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a fuel price-tracking service, in a blog post Monday.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a wider gamut of price behaviors coast to coast in my career,” said De Haan, who has been with GasBuddy more than 13 years.

“A slew of unexpected refinery disruptions, including fires and routine maintenance, have seemingly all happened in a short span of time, causing wholesale gas prices to spike in areas of the West Coast, Great Lakes and Plains states — and some of those areas could see prices spike another 25-75 cents per gallon or more until issues are worked out,” he said.

“In addition, as (Hurricane) Ian nears the U.S. coast, some refiners could see limited disruption.

“Hopefully, disruptions will be very limited due to Ian, but there remain many factors driving prices both up and down across the country.”

The hurricane is forecast to hit western Cuba on Tuesday and then move north and strike the west coast of Florida on Thursday morning or Friday, before continuing north into Georgia.

The price at Tulsa-area QuikTrips was $3.47 to $3.48 per gallon for regular unleaded on Monday, about 20 cents higher than the $3.27 price a week earlier.

But benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $4.75 to $78.74 a barrel, and wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 14 cents to $2.38 a gallon on Friday.

The decline continued on Monday, with benchmark U.S. crude falling $2.03 to $76.71 a barrel; wholesale gasoline was unchanged.

“Crude oil prices have continued their downward slide as major central banks continue to raise interest rates sharply,” DeHaan said, “raising concerns of a larger global slowdown in the weeks and months ahead. …

“To motorists’ dismay, several high-level refinery issues have plagued retail gasoline prices even as wholesale prices have dropped, and regional differentials have surged due to the outages.”

The states with the lowest average prices Monday were Mississippi ($3.04), Georgia ($3.08) and Louisiana ($3.08), according to GasBuddy.

The states with the highest average prices were California ($5.65), Hawaii ($5.24) and Nevada ($5.00).

GasBuddy said that according to global oil field service company Baker Hughes, last week’s U.S. rig count was up by one rig to 764 and was 243 rigs higher than a year ago.