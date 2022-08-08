Gas prices now $1 per gallon lower than mid-June peak

Local and state gasoline prices have fallen more than $1 per gallon since peaking in mid-June, and prices should continue to go down for at least another week or two, a national analyst said.

“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as (Monday) as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a fuel price-tracking service, in a blog post Monday.

"By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less,” he said.

“Diesel continues to decline, as well, and likely will soon fall under $5 per gallon. We’ve even seen nearly a dozen stations in low-priced states fall under $2.99, a welcome return to some lucky motorists in areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa," he said.

The price for regular unleaded at some Tulsa-area QuikTrips was as law as $3.41 on Monday, more than $1 per gallon lower than a peak of $4.49 in mid-June.

Likewise, Oklahoma's and Tulsa's average prices are both more than $1 less per gallon than the all-time high averages set on June 15, according to AAA.

The states with the lowest average prices on Monday were Texas ($3.51), Oklahoma ($3.54) and South Carolina ($3.56), according to GasBuddy.

The states with the highest average prices: California ($5.39), Hawaii ($5.32) and Alaska ($4.97).

Average prices for diesel in Oklahoma and Tulsa on Monday were $4.631 and $4.603, respectively, according to AAA.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 47 cents to $89.01 a barrel Friday. It rose $1.75 to $90.76 a barrel Monday.

The price dropped below $90 per barrel for the first time in months last Thursday.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 7 cents to $2.86 a gallon Friday; it rose 3 cents to $2.89 a gallon Monday.

"Oil markets have continued to struggle under the weight of a Federal Reserve that’s likely to continue raising interest rates at an aggressive pace to tame inflation, especially after last week’s jobs report showed more jobs were added in July than expected," De Haan said.

As for the price of gasoline at the pump, "the groundwork is laid for a ninth week of decline, with areas of the West Coast soon ditching the $5 per gallon average. While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption,” De Haan said.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami on Monday said a wide area of scattered showers and storms was located off the west coast of Africa, moving west-northwest at 15-20 mph.

However, forecasters said the likelihood of the disturbance has only a 20% chance of forming a tropical depression in the next two days and a 40% chance in the next five days.

Tropical systems in the Atlantic are categorized from weakest — a tropical disturbance — then to a tropical depression, a tropical storm and hurricane, as they gain strength and organization.

It would take the system at least a week to be anywhere near North America at its current speed.

The disturbance was about 4,000 miles from Florida on Monday.

The peak of Atlantic hurricane season is Sept. 10, with most activity occurring between mid-August and mid-October, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.