Gas prices lowest in Tulsa since March 2021

Gasoline prices in Tulsa continue to drop, with current prices the lowest they have been since March 2021.

Prices should continue to fall, even with the recent shutdown of the Keystone Pipeline due to an oil spill from it in Kansas last week, a national analyst said.

"While the Keystone Pipeline shutdown has been getting some attention, motorists need not worry much about the oil-carrying pipeline for now. There is no expected impact to gasoline prices as of now,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, a fuel price-tracking service, in a blog Monday.

“Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week as well," he said.

"The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago.

"Fifteen states now have average gasoline prices of $2.99 or less, with several more to join this week. We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas, with diesel set to fall 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next six weeks or so," De Haan said.

Prices on Monday were $2.52-$2.53 at Tulsa-area QuikTrips.

Local prices are nearly $2 per gallon less since peaking at $4.49 in mid-June, the lowest since March 2021, according to GasBuddy.

The states with the lowest average prices on Monday were Texas ($2.66), Oklahoma ($2.67), and Arkansas ($2.76), according to GasBuddy.

The states with the highest average prices were Hawaii ($5.02), California ($4.45), and Nevada ($4.22).

The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.91 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Average diesel prices in Oklahoma and Tulsa on Monday were $4.003 and $3.824 per gallon, respectively, according to AAA.

Most freight and many delivery vehicles, along with trains and farm equipment, use diesel to deliver and produce a plethora of goods ranging from food to appliances to construction materials.

On Friday, benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 44 cents to $71.02 a barrel, and wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 1 cent to $2.06 a gallon.

On Monday, benchmark U.S. crude oil rose $2.15 to $73.17 a barrel; wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to $2.08 a gallon.

"Under the weight of economic concerns, a possible surge in Covid cases as China works towards re-opening, and a changed psyche that OPEC+ is over-producing, oil prices fell last week to their lowest in nearly a year," De Haan said.

"Oil has struggled mightily to hold its rally even on some potentially bullish news, each time falling back down as fundamentals look sluggish."