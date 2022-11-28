Gas prices continue to plummet; Oklahoma now has second-lowest in U.S.

Gasoline prices continue to drop, with Oklahoma now having the second-lowest average in the nation.

The price of regular unleaded at Tulsa-area QuikTrips was as low as $2.81 per gallon on Monday, the lowest it has been since the beginning of the year.

Tulsa prices have dropped more than 30 cents per gallon in the last two weeks and more than 60 cents in the last month.

"The bears have run rampant through oil markets, with prices continuing to come under heavy selling pressure as China sees protests for its zero-Covid policies (and) shut downs of (its) major cities," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, a fuel price-tracking service, in a blog post Monday.

He also said the drop has happened in part because "U.S. demand comes under seasonal pressure as temperatures cool off and Americans do more online shopping than driving to malls."

“As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we saw gasoline prices continue dropping coast to coast last week, and a new (recent) record was set for the largest single-day decline in the national average," De Haan said.

That national drop mark was on Nov. 18, when the average fell 4.4 cents per gallon, easily beating the 3.5-cent daily drop on July 15, he said.

“All the metrics look very positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February," De Haan said.

"It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump.”

The states with the lowest average prices on Monday were Texas ($2.83), Oklahoma ($2.94) and Arkansas ($2.99), according to GasBuddy.

The states with the highest average prices were Hawaii ($5.14), California ($4.97) and Nevada ($4.66).

"In addition, 47 of the nation’s 50 states have seen diesel prices falling as well, providing well-needed relief ahead of the holidays and helping to stem the rise in inflation,” De Haan said.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stood Monday at $5.20 per gallon, GasBuddy reported.

The average price of diesel was $4.561 in Oklahoma and $4.444 in Tulsa, according to AAA.

Most freight and many delivery vehicles, along with trains and farm equipment, use diesel to deliver and produce a plethora of goods ranging from food to appliances to construction materials.

On Friday, benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $1.66 to $76.28 a barrel, and wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 14 cents to $2.33 a gallon.

On Monday, benchmark U.S. crude rose 96 cents to $77.24 a barrel; wholesale gasoline was unchanged.

GasBuddy said that according to global oil-field services company Baker Hughes, last week’s U.S. rig count was up by 2 rigs to 784, which was 215 rigs higher than a year ago at that time.