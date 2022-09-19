Gas prices continue to fall, but trend could end with transition to winter fuel

Gasoline prices continue to tick downward in the longest decrease in seven years, but that trend could end soon, a national analyst said.

“With a 14th consecutive weekly decline, the national average price of gasoline has now surpassed 2018’s record decline, seeing its longest downward streak since 2015,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a fuel price-tracking service, in a blog post on Monday.

“While some states continue to see gas prices trend higher, the majority have continued to decline. However, this week could change the downward trend," he said.

"With some issues arising in Plains and Great Lakes states as the transition to winter gasoline begins, I think we have the best potential to see the weekly trend of falling prices snapped.

"West Coast states also continue to see increases as unexpected refinery issues continue to percolate, preventing a downward move. While gasoline could nudge higher, diesel prices should continue to ease after a much-needed jump in inventories last week."

The price at Tulsa-area QuikTrips was $3.27 for regular, unleaded on Monday.

That's down $1.22 per gallon from a high of $4.49 in mid-June, but still more than $1 per gallon from a year ago.

The average prices in Oklahoma and Tulsa were $3.351 and $3.309 on Monday, according to AAA.

The states with the lowest average prices on Monday were Mississippi ($3.07), Louisiana ($3.09) and Georgia ($3.13), according to GasBuddy.

The states with the highest average prices were California ($5.38), Hawaii ($5.22) and Nevada ($4.87).

The national average price of diesel has declined 7.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.93 per gallon, GasBuddy said.

Oklahoma's and Tulsa's average diesel prices were $4.618 and $4.545.

According to global oil field service company Baker Hughes, last week’s U.S. rig count was up by 4 rigs to 763, and was 251 rigs higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

De Haan has said that a major tropical storm system also could affect fuel prices.

Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico's southwest coast Sunday as a Category 1 storm.

Although it is expected to strengthen in the next few days, the storm was forecast to move north and not directly affect the U.S. East Coast nor the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 62 cents to $85.73 a barrel and wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 4 cents to $2.46 a gallon Monday.