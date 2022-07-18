Gas price fall continues, now under $4 a gallon at most Tulsa stations

Gasoline prices have fallen for the fifth straight week and likely will continue to fall, barring any supply disruptions, a national analyst said.
Prices at most Tulsa-area gas stations went under $4 per gallon over the weekend, the first time since May. The price at area QuikTrips was $3.95 per gallon on Monday.
“We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we’ve seen in years," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a fuel price-tracking service, in a blog post Monday.
"This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week. Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average to fall to $3.99/gal by mid-August,” he said.
“So far, we’ve seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week. In addition, we will see several states fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the South, but that could spread to more states in the weeks ahead,” De Haan said.
The national average price was $4.51 per gallon on Monday — down 47.9 cents from a month ago; Oklahoma's average price was $4.216 Monday, according to GasBuddy and AAA.
The states with the lowest average prices were South Carolina ($3.99), Texas ($4.01) and Mississippi ($4.02).
The states with the highest prices were California ($5.89), Hawaii ($5.52) and Alaska ($5.36).
Before prices started rising following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, the previous average high price for gasoline in Oklahoma was $3.95 per gallon on July 16, 2008, AAA said.
The national average price of diesel has declined 10.8 cents in the last week and was $5.54 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
Oklahoma's and Tulsa's average price for diesel was $5.058 and $4.989, respectively, on Monday, according to AAA.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $5.01 to $102.60 a barrel Monday.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 5 cents to $3.25 a gallon Monday.
GasBuddy said that according to global oil field services company Baker Hughes, last week’s U.S. rig count was up four to 756, which was 272 rigs higher than a year ago.
Last week, national gasoline demand plummeted to just 8.06 million barrels per day, one of the largest post-Independence Day drops and one of the weakest numbers outside of COVID in 2020, De Haan said.
Throwback Tulsa: Area gas prices since 1998
1998 Tulsa gas price
2001 Tulsa gas price 1
2001 Tulsa gas price 2
2001 Tulsa gas prices 3
2005 Tulsa gas prices 1
2005 Tulsa gas prices 2
2005 Tulsa gas prices 3
2006 Tulsa gas prices 1
2007 Tulsa gas prices 1
2007 Tulsa gas prices 2
2008 Tulsa gas prices 1
2009 Tulsa gas prices
2010 Tulsa gas prices
2011 Tulsa gas prices
2012 Tulsa gas prices
2012 Tulsa gas prices 2
2013 Tulsa gas price $3.82
2014 Tulsa gas prices 1
2015 gas price
2017 gas price
2019 gas price
2020 gas prices 1
2020 gas prices 2
2021 gas prices
2022 Gas Prices 1
2022 gas prices 2
2022 Gas Price 3
Gas Prices May 31, 2022
June 2022 gas price
July 2022 price
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Actress Sophia Bush used her June 11 wedding at the Philbrook Museum of Art to spotlight Greenwood businesses and organizations and to highlight the city's history and recent progress, Bush said in an interview with Vogue magazine.
Tulsa Public Schools board members Jennettie Marshall and Jerry Griffin each told the Tulsa World on Tuesday that they would be willing to revisit their votes on 12 agenda items that did not pass Monday night if certain conditions were met. #oklaed