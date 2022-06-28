Gas leak explosion kills elderly couple in Henryetta

An elderly couple died after an explosion following a gas leak in a residence Monday morning in Henryetta.
Around 4:45 a.m., the Okmulgee Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a fire on the 1800 block of Elm Road near Wilson. First responders found a mobile home in flames, according to Sheriff Eddy Rice.
Officials found an elderly couple dead on the scene with one body outside and another inside the home. The explosion was the result of a gas leak, according to Rice.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
