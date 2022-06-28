 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Tulsa World is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood

Gas leak explosion kills elderly couple in Henryetta

  • Updated
  • 0

An elderly couple died after an explosion following a gas leak in a residence Monday morning in Henryetta.

Around 4:45 a.m., the Okmulgee Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a fire on the 1800 block of Elm Road near Wilson. First responders found a mobile home in flames, according to Sheriff Eddy Rice.

Officials found an elderly couple dead on the scene with one body outside and another inside the home. The explosion was the result of a gas leak, according to Rice.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First lady meets Ukrainian refugees in Spain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert