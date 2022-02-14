 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gas leak closes Yale Avenue from 81st to 91st streets
0 Comments

Gas leak closes Yale Avenue from 81st to 91st streets

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A "major" gas leak has closed Yale Avenue on Signal Hill in south Tulsa, Tulsa police said in a Facebook post.

Officers have blocked blocked access to Yale Avenue from 81st Street to 91st Street as Oklahoma Natural Gas crews on the leak.

Police said they don't know how long the road will be closed, but they were told it could be "several hours."

That portion of Yale Avenue was already under construction in a $37 million widening project.

On Dec. 14, 2021, a construction crew hit a gas line near 71st Street and Sheridan Road, causing a large gas leak that prompted some evacuations of homes and businesses closing 71st Street from Sheridan to 73rd East Avenue for several hours.

Police have not said if any evacuations are needed Monday for the Yale Avenue leak.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Netflix raising prices again

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TPS, Union school board seats heading for April runoff ballot
Education

TPS, Union school board seats heading for April runoff ballot

  • Updated

According to unofficial returns released Tuesday night by the Tulsa County Election Board, no candidates received a majority of the votes cast in the primary elections for Tulsa Public Schools' District 7 or Union Public Schools' Zone 2. Meanwhile, two new school board members were elected outright in Broken Arrow and Catoosa. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert