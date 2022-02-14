Gas leak closes Yale Avenue from 81st to 91st streets

A "major" gas leak has closed Yale Avenue on Signal Hill in south Tulsa, Tulsa police said in a Facebook post.
Officers have blocked blocked access to Yale Avenue from 81st Street to 91st Street as Oklahoma Natural Gas crews on the leak.
Police said they don't know how long the road will be closed, but they were told it could be "several hours."
That portion of Yale Avenue was already under construction in a $37 million widening project.
On Dec. 14, 2021, a construction crew hit a gas line near 71st Street and Sheridan Road, causing a large gas leak that prompted some evacuations of homes and businesses closing 71st Street from Sheridan to 73rd East Avenue for several hours.
Police have not said if any evacuations are needed Monday for the Yale Avenue leak.